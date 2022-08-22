Read full article on original website
90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Erich Schwer has officially made it as one of Gabby Windey's frontrunners on The Bachelorette Season 19! He's scored a hometown date! So, is he as driven in his career as he is with earning Gabby's love? What is Erich's job?
Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem may have married Michael Ilesanmi, but does the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native have a new boyfriend? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Angela Deem’s relationship status. What Happened Between ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem?...
Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
As fans question whether or not 90 Day Fiancé's Emily Bieberly was drinking on camera while pregnant, TLC has responded.
Emily and Kobe's latest 90 Day Fiancé episode made it seem like they're really ungrateful.
Showing off! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Andrei Castravet is known for his disastrous relationship with his wife Elizabeth Potthast’s family, but the Moldova native isn’t shy about sharing his major weight loss transformation. The future dad of two tied the knot with the Florida...
Big dreams. The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno is known for her fiery personality on the TLC reality series. But there is a lot more to know about Pedro Jimeno’s little sister than just her good looks and wit. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Nicole’s net worth, her job and more!
Clayton Echard is moving to Arizona, and Susie Evans is moving to California. What's going on with the couple? Here's the latest news on 'The Bachelor' duo.
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back in 2022 and, judging by Twitter, fans are loving Todd’s ‘glow up’ in season 10. Whitney Thore and her family and friends have been the focus of the TLC show since 2015. From Whitney’s romantic relationships to her close family connections with her dad Glenn, mom Babs and brother Hunter, viewers are taken along for the ride on MBFFL.
Moving on? The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett shared a cryptic quote about life amid divorce drama involving her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno. “When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate,” the statement read on the reality TV star’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 10. “When life is bitter, say thank you and grow.”
'Sister Wives' fans are warning Janelle Brown to 'run' from her marriage to Kody Brown after season 17 outburst.
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
On Monday's The Bachelorette, one of Gabby Windey's men, Logan Palmer, tested positive for COVID-19 after the group date earlier in the day, but ahead of the cocktail party, which was ultimately canceled. Host Jesse Palmer delivered the news to Gabby, but he didn't quite tell the guys the whole truth, which had Bachelor Nation a little up in arms.
Following a short social media hiatus, Jessa Duggar returned to Instagram this week with the type of update fans love to see. Jessa shared a glimpse at her growing family as they enjoyed a relaxing day together, first at a coffee shop, then at a nearby splash pad. The post...
