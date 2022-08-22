ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1

90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
US Magazine

‘Bachelor’ Stylist Defends Rachel Recchia’s Dress After Backlash: ‘For All That Think I Hate Her’

Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
Jazz Jennings
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died

When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
realitytitbit.com

My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans are loving 'unrecognisable' Todd's 'glow up'

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back in 2022 and, judging by Twitter, fans are loving Todd’s ‘glow up’ in season 10. Whitney Thore and her family and friends have been the focus of the TLC show since 2015. From Whitney’s romantic relationships to her close family connections with her dad Glenn, mom Babs and brother Hunter, viewers are taken along for the ride on MBFFL.
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Shares Cryptic Quote Amid Divorce From Pedro Jimeno

Moving on? The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett shared a cryptic quote about life amid divorce drama involving her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno. “When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate,” the statement read on the reality TV star’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 10. “When life is bitter, say thank you and grow.”
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
