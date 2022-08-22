ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Three arrested in Rankin County kidnapping case

By Kaitlin Howell
 7 days ago

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Three people were arrested following a kidnapping that happened in Rankin County over the weekend.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the injured victim walked into the Flowood Police Department to report that he had been assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint. Flowood police called the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office to take over the case.

The victim told investigators that on Saturday, August 20, he met with a woman in the Reservoir area. He said he was then assaulted and held against his will for about three hours. He said the suspects took his phone and other items.

After those three hours, he told investigators that he was allowed to leave. He said he drove off in his car and believes he was followed by the suspects in a Dodge Ram truck. He believes he was followed for several minutes. When he felt they were no longer following him, he drove to the Flowood Police Department.

Two arrested after drag race, police chase on I-20

Bailey said the sheriff’s office put out a statewide BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for Cortez Dion Adams, 23, of Natchez, Laken Page Lowery, 22, of Natchez, and Tina Michelle Lowery, 47, of Brandon. He said the victim was able to identify the suspects.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten called Bailey shortly after to let him know that the suspects had been arrested and a weapon that was believed to have been used in the crime was recovered. Patten said the suspects had answered the phone and agreed to turn themselves in.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jR1b8_0hQ24bgP00
    Laken Lowery (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efZBb_0hQ24bgP00
    Cortez Adams (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FClDh_0hQ24bgP00
    Tina Michelle Lowery, (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office).

Cortez and Laken Lowery were charged with capital kidnapping. Laken’s mother, Tina, was charged with accessory to kidnapping. They were booked into the Adams County Jail then brought to Rankin County.

