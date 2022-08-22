ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Comments / 6

Related
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Snake#Central America#Bella Di Notte#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Daily Mail

Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000

A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made Products

At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Just Jersey is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Real Homes

How to dry hydrangeas and preserve their colorful blooms

Hydrangeas are a sight of summer – their colorful blooms lining borders in shades of pink, blue, white and purple. Those in the right climates might be lucky enough to get a second flourish later in the season or come fall. If you've been deadheading hydrangeas throughout their growing...
GARDENING
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy