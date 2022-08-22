ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Appleby vigil draws attention to missing in the QC

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

About two dozen people attended tonight’s vigil marking 26 years since Trudy Appleby’s disappearance. Candles were lit and Dennis Harker of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network spoke about improvements in police techniques and laws over the years since Trudy’s disappearance. Ray Eddleman, Trudy’s uncle, spoke directly to anyone with information about her.

David McAllister’s mother, Marilyn McAllister-Snelling, became emotional as she spoke about her son at the vigil. It was difficult for anyone to avoid tearing up at one time or another.

Anyone with any information about any missing person in the Quad Cities or surrounding areas can contact the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network here or visit their Facebook page here .

Local 4 WHBF

