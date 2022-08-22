Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Gila Ridge football team is ready to take flight for the 2022 season
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge went from one of the top teams two years ago in Class 4A to the bottom last season. Now in Head Coach Jessica Slaughter’s second year, she says this season will all come down to the work her team has put in.
kyma.com
Arizona Western College is back in session completely for the fall semester after COVID
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This marks the first week Arizona Western College (AWC) is open fully for the fall semester after COVID-19. Students at ASW are diving back into the books. One third year student majoring in Associates of Arts, Paola Villarruel, says she's happy to finally be back but it's a little awkward.
kyma.com
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Five-time Grammy nominee David Arkenstone comes to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - David Arkenstone, a five-time Grammy nominee brings an intimate candlelit evening concert along with a string quartet to the Historic Yuma Theatre on August 27. Arkenstone will be going on tour with ten dates, the first show being August 24 in Oceanside, California and will...
kyma.com
Another active weather day for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Flood Watch is in effect until 1 AM for Yuma and Imperial counties. Not everyone will see rain, however any storms entering our area will be capable of intense rainfall rates and localized flooding. Do NOT drive through flowing water. By tomorrow storm activity...
thedesertreview.com
Teachers shown county-wide appreciation at regional event
EL CENTRO — Every parking spot near the gymnasium at Wilson Junior High School was occupied for the Teacher Appreciation Event that took place on Thursday, August 18. The first sight attendees encountered upon entering the gymnasium was a multitude of educators and faculty members seated in the center of the room. A stage was placed near the eastern entrance and had many chairs and screens placed on sides of the stage that were in sync with what the projector above was displaying.
holtvilletribune.com
Schools Open Under New Management
CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
kyma.com
Trending for more storm activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions will remain warm and humid with some clouds this by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will trend below normal, but dew points will elevate to the 70s during the morning hours. We increase with more rain showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon and...
kyma.com
Sonora Quest Laboratories bring HIV awareness
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories posted a picture on Facebook, announcing they will be collaborating with Aunt Rita's Foundation to bring HIV awareness. Currently in Arizona, there are only 15% of individuals who are unaware of their status, thus increasing the risk of continued transmission of the virus.
holtvilletribune.com
Victoria Terraza Residents Score A Win
IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial has agreed to waive all citations given to the residents of Victoria Terraza for short driveways after dozens of residents came to the Imperial City Council meeting to protest. The residents protested during the Aug. 17 council meeting after many of the homes...
kyma.com
All five border gaps filled with containers
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state funded shipping container wall project is now complete. The director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security visited Yuma today to oversee the finished product. A construction company hired by the state of Arizona stacked these containers along Yuma’s border wall gaps.
Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border Wall
Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey posted another Tweet with a 38-second video of two crews working on constructing a fill-in for an Arizona border wall gap. According to the Tweet, this is the 5th gap being filled in by the two Caterpillar excavators with heavy cranes moving and pushing shipping containers. The containers are stacked 2 high and are being put in place consecutively by the excavators.
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Fire Gets New Vehicles
HOLTVILLE — With the most recent breakdown of Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva’s fire command vehicle, the City Council unanimously voted to replace the vehicle using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Silva’s vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, had been in use by the city for the last 14...
kyma.com
Pet Talk: Meet Hulk
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to meet our Pet of the Week for all you dog lovers. This lovable pup could be the one for you. Hulk is a 4-year-old male pit bull terrier who is pretty incredible. Hulk is still very much a puppy at heart and...
Phys.org
LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says
Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
YRMC wins Stroke Award for sustaining excellent care
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has received the American Heart Association’s Stroke Silver Plus Get with the Guidelines quality achievement award. The post YRMC wins Stroke Award for sustaining excellent care appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Man asks MCAS Yuma for help after getting shot in the leg
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says a man went to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma after allegedly being shot. A man and woman drove up to the station's entrance and asked for help saying he was shot in the leg. MCAS personnel assessed the situation properly,...
ICSO name change announcement and new virtual reality simulator
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they will be announcing the official name for the Training Center and will introduce a virtual reality program that will simulate how to properly de-escalate a situation. The post ICSO name change announcement and new virtual reality simulator appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 17-23
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 17 and Aug. 23. 2:07 p.m.: A Niland man threatened to commit suicide by burning his home with himself in it. THURSDAY, AUG. 18. 9:11 a.m.: A person burglarized a...
kyma.com
Imperial County Fire Department getting a salary increase
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is getting a salary increase. The wage increase was approved Wednesday at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. The Imperial County Firefighters Association (ICFA) says it's at 60% capacity when it comes to staffing and it was...
