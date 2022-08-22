Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Part of Grand Avenue in West Des Moines to Close Friday Night
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Weather permitting, part of Grand Avenue will be closed Friday night into early Saturday morning. The City of West Des Moines says crews will be working on an asphalt paving project on Grand Avenue between 8th and 14th Streets. The closure will be between 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, August 27th. The intersections at 8th & Grand Avenue and 14th & Grand Avenue will remain open during paving operations.
National Weather Service meteorologist explains Friday's hailstorm
DES MOINES, Iowa — "We were highlighting the potential for hail for several days ahead of Friday," Chad Hahn, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Des Moines told Local 5 on Monday. Unfortunately, it's hard to pin down where a 3 inch diameter hailstone could...
KCCI.com
Waukee senior apartment complex evacuated after report of fire
WAUKEE, Iowa — A senior apartment complex was evacuated Thursday after a report of a fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the Thomas Place apartments at 560 Southeast Brick Drive. There is no visible smoke. Residents were evacuating the apartment as of 7:20 a.m. A ladder truck was extended to...
KCCI.com
Blow past a school bus stop sign and it will cost you your allowance
WAUKEE, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is passing down a simple warning as kids get back on the bus to go to school. Blow by a school bus stop sign and say goodbye to your allowance. Drivers who pass the outstretched stop sign of a school bus could be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
iowa.media
GLBT Youth In Iowa Schools Task Force presents at Dallas Center-Grimes, but district says no records of training exist
The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with the Dallas Center-Grimes School District after GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force (Iowa Safe Schools) held professional development training. GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force has been a controversial organization. It also misused thousands of taxpayer dollars. Earlier this...
KCCI.com
Many Iowa students are back in school
DES MOINES, Iowa — Students in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Johnston and Fort Dodge are back in class on Wednesday. First through fifth graders in Ames also returned today. Ames middle and high school students return to class tomorrow. Watch the video above to see how students were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
KCCI.com
Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
KCCI.com
Urbandale child hit by car
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. There is currently no word on how the child is doing tonight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Iowa BBB Warns of Post Hail Storm Scammers
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Better Business Bureau in Des Moines is warning homeowners impacted by last week's hail storm about scammers. Chris Coleman, President of the Better Business Bureau in Des Moines, says the most common complaint about storm chasers is they demand a down payment, then vanish without doing any of the work. He says most of the scammers will pressure customers by saying unless there's a down payment, they'll be placed at the end of the line of service.
KCCI.com
All students in Urbandale will start school later on Mondays this year
URBANDALE, Iowa — A big change is happening this school year for students in Urbandale. Classes will start later on Mondays for everyone in the district. The later start on Mondays might give students a chance to snooze the alarm a little longer, but the students KCCI spoke with had mixed feelings about the new schedule.
KCCI.com
Seasonable weather in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Quiet, seasonable late summer weather will continue this week. Thunderstorm chances return for the weekend and early next week. Once we get past Monday, we will settle back into a quieter weather pattern. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Outlook:. Staying seasonable and quiet.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police to focus on school traffic enforcement
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police say starting Wednesday, their officers will be conducting special back-to-school traffic enforcement. More officers will be in school zones, looking for speeders and distracted drivers. That crackdown will run through Sept. 2. The operation is being conducted in conjunction with...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
KCCI.com
Dallas Center-Grimes families see increase in school meal cost
GRIMES, Iowa — "(I'm) a little worried," said Layodesi Desmith, of Grimes. Desmith's kids are in the Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District. For the first time in two years, she will be paying for school lunches. The price has gone up 20 cents for elementary school lunches since the last time parents were charged. They are now $3.15 each.
KCCI.com
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
Comments / 0