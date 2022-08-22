ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Part of Grand Avenue in West Des Moines to Close Friday Night

(West Des Moines, IA) -- Weather permitting, part of Grand Avenue will be closed Friday night into early Saturday morning. The City of West Des Moines says crews will be working on an asphalt paving project on Grand Avenue between 8th and 14th Streets. The closure will be between 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, August 27th. The intersections at 8th & Grand Avenue and 14th & Grand Avenue will remain open during paving operations.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Waukee senior apartment complex evacuated after report of fire

WAUKEE, Iowa — A senior apartment complex was evacuated Thursday after a report of a fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the Thomas Place apartments at 560 Southeast Brick Drive. There is no visible smoke. Residents were evacuating the apartment as of 7:20 a.m. A ladder truck was extended to...
WAUKEE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Des Moines, IA
Education
City
West Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
iowa.media

GLBT Youth In Iowa Schools Task Force presents at Dallas Center-Grimes, but district says no records of training exist

The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with the Dallas Center-Grimes School District after GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force (Iowa Safe Schools) held professional development training. GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force has been a controversial organization. It also misused thousands of taxpayer dollars. Earlier this...
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

Many Iowa students are back in school

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Johnston and Fort Dodge are back in class on Wednesday. First through fifth graders in Ames also returned today. Ames middle and high school students return to class tomorrow. Watch the video above to see how students were...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#K12#Highschool#The Valley High School#Service Master
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’

A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale child hit by car

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. There is currently no word on how the child is doing tonight.
URBANDALE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
iheart.com

Iowa BBB Warns of Post Hail Storm Scammers

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Better Business Bureau in Des Moines is warning homeowners impacted by last week's hail storm about scammers. Chris Coleman, President of the Better Business Bureau in Des Moines, says the most common complaint about storm chasers is they demand a down payment, then vanish without doing any of the work. He says most of the scammers will pressure customers by saying unless there's a down payment, they'll be placed at the end of the line of service.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

All students in Urbandale will start school later on Mondays this year

URBANDALE, Iowa — A big change is happening this school year for students in Urbandale. Classes will start later on Mondays for everyone in the district. The later start on Mondays might give students a chance to snooze the alarm a little longer, but the students KCCI spoke with had mixed feelings about the new schedule.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Seasonable weather in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Quiet, seasonable late summer weather will continue this week. Thunderstorm chances return for the weekend and early next week. Once we get past Monday, we will settle back into a quieter weather pattern. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Outlook:. Staying seasonable and quiet.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines police to focus on school traffic enforcement

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police say starting Wednesday, their officers will be conducting special back-to-school traffic enforcement. More officers will be in school zones, looking for speeders and distracted drivers. That crackdown will run through Sept. 2. The operation is being conducted in conjunction with...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Dallas Center-Grimes families see increase in school meal cost

GRIMES, Iowa — "(I'm) a little worried," said Layodesi Desmith, of Grimes. Desmith's kids are in the Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District. For the first time in two years, she will be paying for school lunches. The price has gone up 20 cents for elementary school lunches since the last time parents were charged. They are now $3.15 each.
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy