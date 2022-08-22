Read full article on original website
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Russian Spies Allegedly Stealing HIMARS Plans Caught Behind Ukrainian Lines
Russia used the spies' intelligence to shell an eastern Ukrainian town's water management system, according to local media.
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Business Insider
Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile
In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
Ukrainian Marines Say They've Tracked and Killed Russian Troops in Donetsk
Ukraine is due to celebrate 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on August 24.
Ukraine aiming to create chaos within Russian forces, Zelenskiy adviser says
Ukraine is engaged in a counteroffensive aimed at creating “chaos within Russian forces” by striking at the invaders’ supply lines deep into occupied territories, according to a key adviser to the president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Mykhailo Podolyak told the Guardian there could be more attacks in the “next...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
The US has been quietly giving Ukraine radar-hunting missiles that could really be a problem for Russia
A top defense official said this month that the US has been sending Ukraine anti-radiation missiles. The official didn't say which missile, but there are reports of AGM-88 missiles in use in Ukraine. The AGM-88 may have a limited overall impact, but it gives Russian troops another reason to worry.
Russian intelligence knew that Ukrainians would not welcome Russia, but still told the Kremlin they would, report says
Russian officials had intelligence that Ukrainians would not welcome invasion by Russia, but intelligence officials still told the Kremlin that they would, The Washington Post reported. Polls conducted for Russia's security service, the FSB, before the February 24 invasion showed that Ukrainians would oppose a Russia invasion and that a...
Russia's huge tank losses are blamed on 'inept' Kremlin top brass as MoD mocks 'poor' efforts of Vladimir Putin's troops in Ukraine
Britain yesterday mocked 'the poor performance' of Russia's armed forces in Ukraine, blaming the country's top brass for their ineptitude and lack of discipline amid huge losses suffered by Vladimir Putin's invading forces. A daily intelligence report by the Ministry of Defence said Moscow had lost a large number of...
Russia 'Humiliated' by Ukraine, U.S. HIMARS Around Kherson: U.K. Author
Louise Mensch, a former Conservative member of Britain's parliament, described it as "the greatest tactical success in modern military history."
'Discontent is growing': Vladimir Putin's critic predicts his downfall is likely
Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, voices have been growing, even within Russia, against continuing what Vladimir Putin labelled a 'special military operation'. Could the resentment be so intense that the country will soon be governed by a different president?. Reasons for allegedly dwindling support. In the interview, Vladimir...
Russia Developing 'New Tactic' to Counter U.S. HIMARS: Ukraine Official
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said the tactic is "dispersion" and that Russia is doing less "ammo stacking."
Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says
After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
Ukraine Mocks Russia's HIMARS Claims: 'Just Laugh'
Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov told the Voice of America that none of the U.S.-supplied weapons have been lost.
Putin Calls in ‘Organized Crime Syndicate’ to Shake Up Failing Army in Ukraine
Nearly six months into Russia’s bloody war against Ukraine, it appears Vladimir Putin has pinned his hopes for claiming victory on a self-described “organized crime syndicate” that is now trawling prisons for cold-blooded killers and deploying mercenaries to straighten out fed-up troops. That’s according to several explosive...
Russia blames explosion of ammunition cache near Ukraine border on high temperatures
Ammunition stored in southern Russia near the Ukrainian border burst into flames Tuesday. It was the second ammunition depot to catch fire in two weeks on the Russian side of the border. Russia said the fire, which forced people near the village of Timonovo to evacuate, was caused by high temperatures. No injuries were reported.
Opinion: Father of slain Russian commentator Darya Dugina has been fiercely critical of Putin
The recent assassination of Darya Dugina by a car bomb near Moscow brings the war in Ukraine home to Russia, Peter Rutland writes, and draws attention to Dugina's father, Alexander Dugin, a hardline nationalist who's criticized Putin for not pursuing the war more aggressively.
