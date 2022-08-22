Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner SeriesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Yardbarker
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Yardbarker
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News
Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
Yardbarker
The Orioles Have Blown Past A Preseason Prediction
The Baltimore Orioles have been a pleasant surprise this season. Picked by many to finish in a very distant last place in the American League East, the Orioles have come out of nowhere and turned themselves into a contender. The emergence of Adley Rutschman has helped them out a ton...
Clayton Beeter making Yankees-Dodgers Joey Gallo trade hurt a lot less
Are you a Joey Gallo hater who’s seething at every clip/tweet alluding his newfound success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the New York Yankees? Well, how about we interest you in shifting your negativity to … positivity?. In the end, Yankees fans should...
NBC Sports
Darick Hall headed back to minors; Phils to give lefty pitcher spot start Wednesday
The Phillies had a bounce-back win Monday night against the Reds but there was a somber tone in one pocket of the clubhouse where rookie designated hitter Darick Hall, who popped nine home runs in 135 plate appearances in his first taste of big-league baseball, was packing his bags for a return to Triple A.
Yardbarker
Trayce Thompson (and LA) Appreciate Tigers Trading Him
When Mookie Betts went down with a cracked rib in June, the Dodgers found themself in need of a good defensive outfielder with big-league experience to hold down the fort until Mookie returned. They turned to the Detroit Tigers, who had a familiar face hitting up a storm in Triple-A:...
NBC Sports
Kyle Schwarber crashes into outfield wall during mic'd up interview
Thanks to advances in technology, there's no need to wait until after games for the media to chat with players. Nowadays, that can be done on the field — in the middle of the game. Such was the case Tuesday night during the Phillies' home tilt against the Cincinnati...
Sporting News
Canada Little League World Series star Jaxon Mayervich steals the show with incredible interview
The stars were on display during MLB's Little League Classic. Whether it was Adley Rutschman, Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers, it seemed that the matchup between the O's and Red Sox was littered with star power. But no athlete's star burned brighter than that of Canadian wunderkind Jaxson Mayervich. In...
Look: Video Of Rangers Bullpen Is Going Viral Tonight
A bizarre moment came out of Tuesday night's matchup between the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies. During the first inning, several players from the Rangers' bullpen were waved out from the centerfield pine trees at Coors field. The home plate umpire whistled to alert the players that they needed to move.
Yardbarker
Cedric Mullins Will Join An Elite Group Next Spring
The World Baseball Classic is approaching fast and will take place in the spring of 2023. Originally scheduled for 2021, it was put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic, but next year, the WBC will be back for the first time since 2017. Team USA was the champion in...
