ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Boone & New York Yankees Show Zero Faith in $18M Hurler

In the last week of August, as Major League Baseball teams prepare for the stretch run to the playoffs, managers begin to set their pitching rotations, bullpen roles and line-ups to get ready for the most crucial part of the season. Not that those responsibilities can't change in September but as a big league manager once said about the final month, "either you have the horses or you don't. There are no new ones in the barn."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Homer, NY
City
Queens, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News

Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Orioles Have Blown Past A Preseason Prediction

The Baltimore Orioles have been a pleasant surprise this season. Picked by many to finish in a very distant last place in the American League East, the Orioles have come out of nowhere and turned themselves into a contender. The emergence of Adley Rutschman has helped them out a ton...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Bryson Stott
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Homer
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Alec Bohm
Yardbarker

Trayce Thompson (and LA) Appreciate Tigers Trading Him

When Mookie Betts went down with a cracked rib in June, the Dodgers found themself in need of a good defensive outfielder with big-league experience to hold down the fort until Mookie returned. They turned to the Detroit Tigers, who had a familiar face hitting up a storm in Triple-A:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Rbi
The Spun

Look: Video Of Rangers Bullpen Is Going Viral Tonight

A bizarre moment came out of Tuesday night's matchup between the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies. During the first inning, several players from the Rangers' bullpen were waved out from the centerfield pine trees at Coors field. The home plate umpire whistled to alert the players that they needed to move.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cedric Mullins Will Join An Elite Group Next Spring

The World Baseball Classic is approaching fast and will take place in the spring of 2023. Originally scheduled for 2021, it was put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic, but next year, the WBC will be back for the first time since 2017. Team USA was the champion in...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy