Read full article on original website
Related
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
People left 'unable to sleep' after watching BBC's new horror series compared to Black Mirror
People have been left 'unable to sleep' after watching the BBC's new horror series, which has been compared to Black Mirror. You can watch the trailer below:. Red Rose is from the producers of Sex Education, but the show is anything but comical. Set and filmed in Bolton, the series...
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
‘Chicago PD’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Beloved Character
Chicago PD‘s gravely-voiced sergeant Hank Voight is one of the most complex, if not the most complex, characters within the NBC drama. However, as one of the show’s remaining original characters, he’s also one of our favorite. As we await the premiere of the cop show’s 10th season, fans are sharing their love for Jason Beghe’s character.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
5 Shows ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Should Watch Next
If you're a 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' fan, you might also like these similar dark comedies and crime dramas.
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
Viewers in shock at new Netflix documentary exposing dark horrors of festival that burned to ground
Netflix viewers have been left in shock after tuning in to a new documentary exposing the horrors of an anarchic festival that was burned to the ground. Watch the trailer here:. While the original Woodstock festival in 1969 was a historic love-in of peace and music, the event marking its...
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022
August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now
Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ debuting a day early with two-episode premiere
Only two weeks separate us from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally making its long-anticipated debut on Prime Video. All of this waiting has not been in vain, apparently, as Amazon has just announced that they’re releasing the series a day earlier, on the first day of September. Not only that, Tolkien fans will be able to watch the first two episodes, as opposed to only the pilot, in an effort to put some gap between the show’s finale and that of HBO’s House of the Dragon.
epicstream.com
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
‘Jeopardy!’: Upcoming Season Will Reportedly Do Away With One Significant Feature
Jeopardy! fans have endured many changes to the beloved show over the past few years. The unfortunate death of long-time host Alex Trebek marked the eventual announcement of Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as co-hosts. However, Season 39 brings new changes to the show, as well. Since live tapings of...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
107K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1