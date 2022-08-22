ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

KCTV 5

Bonner Springs authorities investigating fatality crash

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Bonner Springs are investigating a fatality crash in the area of Kansas Highway 7 and 121st Street. The crash happened shortly after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Information is limited about the crash at this time, but police encourage everyone to avoid the...
BONNER SPRINGS, KS
KCTV 5

KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

2 people ejected in 3-vehicle fatal crash in Belton

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash killed a passenger Tuesday night on a highway in Belton. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to Missouri State 58 Highway on a call of a multi-vehicle crash between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway. Two passengers had been ejected from one of the vehicles, with one of those passengers dying at the scene, according to the Belton Police Department.
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Man who was fired pleads ‘no contest’ to arson at Leavenworth pub

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will be sentenced next month after he used Molotov cocktails to set a fire at a pub in March after his employment there was terminated. According to the Leavenworth County Attorney, 23-year-old Troy Grimm Jr. pleaded “no contest” to arson in connection with what took place on March 22.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
