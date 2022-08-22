Read full article on original website
Crews respond to small plane crash in Kansas City, North
Crews in Kansas City, Missouri responded Wednesday morning to a crash involving a small plane north of the river.
KCTV 5
Bonner Springs authorities investigating fatality crash
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Bonner Springs are investigating a fatality crash in the area of Kansas Highway 7 and 121st Street. The crash happened shortly after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Information is limited about the crash at this time, but police encourage everyone to avoid the...
KCTV 5
KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
Stillwell woman hoping to find owner of diamond ring found in vehicle
Kari Johnston found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.
Man sought during Kansas City AMBER Alert released from custody
Kansas City police released Jordan Owsley from custody. Police searched for him during a homicide and AMBER Alert Sunday.
Second Johnson County teenager pleads guilty in Black Bob Park homicide
A second Johnson County teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino at Black Bob Park in Olathe, Kansas.
KAKE TV
Sheriff's office identifies jet skier who drowned at Kansas lake
HILLSDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas have identified a jet skier who drowned at a lake on Sunday. The Miami County Sheriff's Office said deputies and EMS responded, along with state parks officials, to the report of an unresponsive subject at a small watercraft ramp at Hillsdale Reservoir.
KCTV 5
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
Woman found dead in rural Jackson County homicide
Authorities blocked off part of a property in rural Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation.
republic-online.com
Lane man identified as Hillsdale Lake drowning victim
HILLSDALE LAKE — A 20-year-old Lane man has been identified as the jet ski rider who drowned Sunday, Aug. 21, at Hillsdale Lake. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina at 1:58 p.m. Sunday to investigate a medical call about an unresponsive person found in the lake waters near the marina.
Shawnee crews digging to find underground fuel leak
Shawnee leaders continue to investigate the cause of a fuel leak near two gas stations Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm.
KCTV 5
2 people ejected in 3-vehicle fatal crash in Belton
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash killed a passenger Tuesday night on a highway in Belton. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to Missouri State 58 Highway on a call of a multi-vehicle crash between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway. Two passengers had been ejected from one of the vehicles, with one of those passengers dying at the scene, according to the Belton Police Department.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs tenant ‘terrified’ by police shooting in their neighborhood
BLUE SPRINGS Mo. (KCTV) - At the apartments near the intersection of NE RD Mize Road and NE Sunnyside School Road, people are used to hearing wrecks. What they’re not used to is hearing gunshots. “I was just, I was terrified for my life. I was praying to God...
WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City
Two people were hurt when a small plane crashed Wednesday in Clay County, near Kansas City. The post WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Drowning at Hillsdale Lake under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
Raytown police searching for missing teen
Mia Williams was last seen last Wednesday afternoon in the area of 81st Terrace and Harris Avenue around 1 p.m.
KCTV 5
Man who was fired pleads ‘no contest’ to arson at Leavenworth pub
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will be sentenced next month after he used Molotov cocktails to set a fire at a pub in March after his employment there was terminated. According to the Leavenworth County Attorney, 23-year-old Troy Grimm Jr. pleaded “no contest” to arson in connection with what took place on March 22.
Sheriff: Jet ski rider drowns at Kansas lake
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake. On Sunday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake Marina after a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters by the marina, according to the sheriff's department. The rider was pulled...
Kansas City police ID victims in 2 homicides, death investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified two victims killed in separate homicides, and the victim in a death investigation.
