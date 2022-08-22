BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash killed a passenger Tuesday night on a highway in Belton. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to Missouri State 58 Highway on a call of a multi-vehicle crash between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway. Two passengers had been ejected from one of the vehicles, with one of those passengers dying at the scene, according to the Belton Police Department.

BELTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO