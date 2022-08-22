Read full article on original website
KUTV
Fatal crash prompts calls for new stoplight on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Drivers are pleading with the city and UDOT officials to make change to a busy Herriman intersection. An auto-pedestrian collision at Mountain View Corridor and Real Vista Drive in Herriman left one woman dead Wednesday morning. This isn’t the first serious crash the intersection has...
KUTV
GALLERY: UHP blitz in Utah County cracks down on speeding, distracted driving
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol is cracking down on drivers in Utah County who aren't obeying the state's traffic laws as the 100 Deadliest Days of summer come to a close. So far in 2022, there have been more than 200 fatalities on Utah roads, and...
KUTV
Woman dies in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday morning closed a section of Mountain View Corridor after an auto-pedestrian crash left a woman dead. The fatal incident happened near Real Vista Drive at approximately 5:45 a.m., where a driver was turning northbound onto Mountain View, authorities said. The driver hit...
KUTV
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
Gephardt Daily
UHP warns of traffic delays in Tooele County, near Lake Point
LAKE POINT, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to expect travel delays if traveling through the Tooele County area of State Route 36 near Interstate 80, near Lake Point. “A crash in the Lake Point area is causing some travel delays...
Two hospitalized in Provo Canyon collision
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were hospitalized after colliding in the Provo Canyon area on Sunday night. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along US-189 near milepost 12 around 7:42 p.m. According to UHP, a Toyota Camry passenger car was pulling out of Vivian Park onto US-189 westbound when it collided […]
KUTV
Pole fire leaves Bountiful neighborhood without electricity
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in a Bountiful neighborhood were without electricity Tuesday morning after a power pole caught fire, authorities stated. The outage was reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. as temperatures were at 79 degrees and climbing. According to a statement posted to Bountiful City's social media accounts,...
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
Gephardt Daily
Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
KUTV
Stockton issues emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses fighting Jacob City Fire
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton issued an emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses sustained while fighting the Jacob City Fire. In a letter released from the town's mayor, he said they will need to take out a $3 million loan to replace the water system. He also states...
kslnewsradio.com
Update: Taylorsville roads closed in morning crash
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An accident involving a school bus closed 5400 South in both directions between 2200 and 2700 West. According to Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department, a car was driving through a construction zone and clipped a few wires. One of those wires wrapped around the mirror of a school bus which immediately stopped.
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Layton house fire shuts down roads
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Layton on Wednesday morning. The Layton Fire Department said flames erupted at a home near 1150 N Hillfield Road. Layton Police confirm the blaze is now fully extinguished. Roads in the area were initially closed in both directions, but have since reopened. Authorities […]
Missing Idaho inmate found in Utah
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A wanted Idaho inmate was found in Utah on Monday after a multi-day search over the weekend. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho says the suspect, Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was located in Tooele. Gould was an inmate in Idaho when he failed to return from a court-ordered release […]
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
ksl.com
Driver who hit Heber City crossing guard and drove away is located, police say
HEBER CITY — Police have identified a driver who hit a Heber City crossing guard in the crosswalk on Mill Road leading to Old Mill Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Heber City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. The post also noted that the crossing guard...
KSLTV
Update: Salt Lake police respond to call for barricaded person
Salt Lake City — Police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself into a home near Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man surrendered. They had warned people to avoid the area due to the activity. All affected roads will be opened shortly.
KUTV
SLC man finds closure after cousin laid to rest among other unclaimed veterans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake man who hasn’t seen his cousin in decades, finally has some closure. Over the weekend the Missing in America Project held a funeral for ten unclaimed veterans. After watching a 2News broadcast, Mike Margetts of Salt Lake recognized one of...
