Provo, UT

KUTV

Woman dies in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday morning closed a section of Mountain View Corridor after an auto-pedestrian crash left a woman dead. The fatal incident happened near Real Vista Drive at approximately 5:45 a.m., where a driver was turning northbound onto Mountain View, authorities said. The driver hit...
HERRIMAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP warns of traffic delays in Tooele County, near Lake Point

LAKE POINT, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to expect travel delays if traveling through the Tooele County area of State Route 36 near Interstate 80, near Lake Point. “A crash in the Lake Point area is causing some travel delays...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Two hospitalized in Provo Canyon collision

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were hospitalized after colliding in the Provo Canyon area on Sunday night. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along US-189 near milepost 12 around 7:42 p.m. According to UHP, a Toyota Camry passenger car was pulling out of Vivian Park onto US-189 westbound when it collided […]
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Pole fire leaves Bountiful neighborhood without electricity

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in a Bountiful neighborhood were without electricity Tuesday morning after a power pole caught fire, authorities stated. The outage was reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. as temperatures were at 79 degrees and climbing. According to a statement posted to Bountiful City's social media accounts,...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
kslnewsradio.com

Update: Taylorsville roads closed in morning crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An accident involving a school bus closed 5400 South in both directions between 2200 and 2700 West. According to Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department, a car was driving through a construction zone and clipped a few wires. One of those wires wrapped around the mirror of a school bus which immediately stopped.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
ABC4

Layton house fire shuts down roads

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Layton on Wednesday morning. The Layton Fire Department said flames erupted at a home near 1150 N Hillfield Road. Layton Police confirm the blaze is now fully extinguished. Roads in the area were initially closed in both directions, but have since reopened. Authorities […]
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Missing Idaho inmate found in Utah

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A wanted Idaho inmate was found in Utah on Monday after a multi-day search over the weekend. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho says the suspect, Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was located in Tooele. Gould was an inmate in Idaho when he failed to return from a court-ordered release […]
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

