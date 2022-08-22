Durham County Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting near I-85

Durham County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on East Club Boulevard.

Deputies said just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday, someone was leaving a business parking lot in his vehicle when a light-colored car approached on East Club Blvd. and fired shots at the victim's vehicle. Both the suspect and the victim fled the scene in different directions.

No one was injured as a result of the incident. Club Blvd. was closed in the area for about 4 hours as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at 919-560-0880. They may also contact Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.