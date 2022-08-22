Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
New 988 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Hotline receiving more calls
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of calls within the first month, and a number of new calls. That’s the response received statewide from a new universal suicide prevention hotline launched last month. In the works for two years, establishing a new nationwide suicide prevention and crisis hotline was...
UPMATTERS
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
nbc15.com
Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Attorney General touts success of Speak Up, Speak Out tip line
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is hoping to ensure the future of a statewide school safety initiative. Since September 2020, more than 400 different schools across Wisconsin have had threats assessed through the Office of School Safety’s Speak Up, Speak Out tip line. Attendants...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin surpasses 1.6M total cases of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,601,763 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,299 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,601,7631,597,705 (+4,058) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,919 (64.7%)3,773,234 (64.7%)
WEAU-TV 13
Passenger in girl scout hit and run released
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The passenger in Colten Treu’s truck when he hit and killed three girl scouts and a parent in Nov. 2018 has been released. John Stender was sentenced last Sept. to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. The Department of Corrections website...
Inmates launch lawsuit to get lawyers within 2 weeks
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of jail inmates waiting for public defenders to represent them filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a judge to force the state to assign attorneys to indigent defendants within two weeks of their first court appearance. Six inmates and two former inmates filed the...
La Crosse County on track to break record for overdose deaths
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public advisory warning Wisconsinites about the rising number of fentanyl overdose deaths. Over the past two years, the number of fentanyl overdoses in Wisconsin has increased by 97%.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man convicted of 2021 drug-related homicide in Wisconsin
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was recently convicted for his involvement in the death of a Wisconsin woman in 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Siegman was sentenced and convicted this year for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. In June...
wisfarmer.com
Neighbors, relatives among Wisconsin Century Farm honorees
TOWN of BEAR CREEK – At a time when owners of smaller farms are regularly selling their properties to larger operators, it’s remarkable there still are many farms that have remained in the same family for multiple generations. It’s even more remarkable when several farms in, basically, the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Wisconsin Humane Society in search of fosters as more beagles arrive
More beagles are coming to the state as a part of the Humane Society of the United States’ biggest rescue mission in its history, and they need your help. The Wisconsin Humane Society announced Monday it was picking up another van full of beagles from the mass-breeding facility in Virginia found guilty earlier this year in federal court for the mistreatment of animals. All the dogs making their way to Wisconsin are adults who will need some extra time to adjust to life outside the facility before making their way to a forever home. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society says being a foster parent to any animal is a gratifying experience.
cwbradio.com
COVID-19 Levels in Wisconsin Retreat
(Terry Bell, WRN) After rising in recent weeks, there’s evidence that the coronavirus in Wisconsin is leveling off again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only 17 Wisconsin counties have high coronavirus activity. They’re in mostly more remote parts of northern and western Wisconsin. The majority of Wisconsin counties are experiencing low-to-medium levels.
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
news8000.com
Lawsuit accuses Evers, Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board of failing to provide timely representation for defendants
MADISON, Wis. — Two groups of defense lawyers filed a class action lawsuit in Brown County on behalf of six current and two former inmates on Tuesday, against Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender’s office and board arguing indigent defendants in the state don’t have access to timely legal representation.
WEAU-TV 13
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House
A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
agupdate.com
Finally truth – size doesn’t matter
OPINION During the past few years we’ve seen extreme activists in Polk and Burnett counties in Wisconsin advocating for the end of any large livestock agriculture. And in a recent article their real intensions were made clear. In an online publication one extremist states that a “small” farm is bringing litigation against the town of Laketown. The “small” farm being referred to has about 300 dairy cows. Yet if the small family farm was located in Trade Lake in Burnett County it would be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinance. In Laketown and Eureka in Polk County, they would only need a small expansion to be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinances.
WEAU-TV 13
Livestrong at the YMCA program
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Livestrong at the YMCA is a 12-week program, tailored to the specific needs of cancer survivors. Instructors and personal trainers have undergone specialized training in the areas of cancer, rehabilitative exercise, and supportive cancer care. Fall sessions run at both the Eau Claire and Chippewa...
