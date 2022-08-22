ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NE Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 10-23, White Balls: 10-15

(Red Balls: ten, twenty-three; White Balls: ten, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

17-19-22-31-35, Lucky Ball: 8

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 1, Day: 28, Year: 7

(Month: one; Day: twenty-eight; Year: seven)

Pick 3

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

Pick 5

10-17-20-24-25

(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $122,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000

