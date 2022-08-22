NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 10-23, White Balls: 10-15
(Red Balls: ten, twenty-three; White Balls: ten, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
17-19-22-31-35, Lucky Ball: 8
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 1, Day: 28, Year: 7
(Month: one; Day: twenty-eight; Year: seven)
Pick 3
4-9-0
(four, nine, zero)
Pick 5
10-17-20-24-25
(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $122,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000
