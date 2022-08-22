Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

When the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys enter the field on Friday night, Aug. 19, to take on the War Eagles of Wakulla High School, it will be a combination of new and old. Under the leadership of new Head Coach Price Harris, there will be a few new wrinkles that many Cowboy fans will enjoy. At the same time, it will likely have a nostalgic feel for Coach Harris. Coach Harris, a graduate of MCHS, will be making his head coaching debut at the helm for the Cowboys, although he has been back on Boot Hill many times since the days when he wore pads for the Cowboys. Coach Harris was an assistant coach for MCHS, before eventually becoming the Head Coach at Dunnellon High School. While coaching at Dunnellon, his team frequently made the trip to Madison to play the Cowboys. The latest was last season when Dunnellon handed the Cowboys their third loss of the season. That game turned out to be a turning point for the Cowboys, as they went through the rest of the season undefeated, picking up another State Championship.

