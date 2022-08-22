ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

2-6-7, FB: 1

(two, six, seven; FB: one)

