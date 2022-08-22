Read full article on original website
Eighty families impacted by recent YMCA after school programs closure
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several families need to find after-school care as a result of the YMCA of Dane County closing four on-site or in-school programs. According to YMCA Dane County West Branch executive director Katie Martinelli, 80 Dane County families will be impacted because the agency closed four of their 32 after-school programs.
Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
Janesville rescue participates in its first ‘Clear the Shelters’ effort this year!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All throughout the month of August, NBC stations nationwide are partnering with animal shelters across the country to help find homes for pets in need. There’s just one week left in this year’s Clear the Shelters campaign, and five shelters in south central Wisconsin are participating in the effort this year.
‘Clear the Shelters’ working to help pets find loving homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Clear the Shelters campaign is working to help pets find their furever homes throughout the month of August!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations are helping to find homes for pets in need. Five shelters in south central Wisconsin are...
Madison students react to news of loan forgiveness plan
A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. School District of Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman talked about shifting focus to students’ mental health and his plan to address the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic.
YMCA of Dane Co. cuts some after-school childcare programs over staffing shortage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The YMCA of Dane County has cut some of its after-school childcare programs ahead of the start of the school year due to a staffing shortage, a spokesperson confirmed. YMCA representative Scott Shoemaker said that after major recruiting efforts, the organization has zero childcare employee applicants.
MMoCA executive committee responds after June artwork vandalism
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is apologizing to an artist and standing by its staff Wednesday in an incident that happened in June when the work of a Madison artist was vandalized while on display. Artwork contributed to the museum by Lilada Gee to the...
One-on-One: New Janesville superintendent shares goals for school year
Iowa County Humane Society is hoping to clear their shelter
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Humane Society is looking to give their furry friends a new home, and they’re asking for help to clear their shelter on Friday and Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday all of the animals that are available for adoption at...
Beloit’s Krueger Pool set to close next week
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The sun is setting on the Krueger Pool’s 2022 season. The City of Beloit told residents Wednesday that the pool’s last day open would be next week. The City posted on Facebook Wednesday that the pool will be open from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug. 29.
Madison Reading Project to giveaway free books to 500 Dane Co. educators
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Madison-based non-profit is offering teachers a big welcome back to school this year with free classroom books. Five-hundred teachers over the next two months will have the opportunity to select up to 25 brand new books for their libraries. “We love hearing back from teachers...
Wisconsin U.S. Army veteran surprised with new all-terrain wheelchair
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Out with the old and in with the new--a veteran who fought in the Gulf War has received a new pair of wheels. U.S. Army Veteran Ervin Mulkey was surprised Tuesday in Madison by Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and Property Loss Specialist (PLS) with a new $15,000 all-terrain wheelchair. The Action Trackchair provides accessibility for participation in adaptive sports, hunting and fishing, the agencies explained.
Teachers navigate cost to create classrooms, save money
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the school year begins, teachers are busy getting their classrooms ready. Whether it’s building new bulletin boards or decorating student desks, educators spend an average of $750 of their own money each year. According to the organization Adopt a Classroom, 95% of teachers say...
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MPD: Avoid 5100 block of Horned Owl Dr. due to domestic disturbance
City of Madison recognized for energy efficiency projects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison was recently recognized for its efforts on projects that address energy efficiency. Madison was named one of the state’s 2022 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award Recipients during a news conference on Aug. 18. A statewide energy program, Focus on Energy, honored Madison...
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
Dane Co. superintendents hope people will support looming referenda
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly twenty Dane Co. superintendents teamed up to urge their communities to back school funding referenda that could start popping up on their ballots in the coming months. An open letter penned by Mt. Horeb Area School District head Steve Salerno pointed out that rising inflation...
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
UW-Madison community discusses impact of expected student loan announcement
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement regarding student loan relief and payments Wednesday. The University of Wisconsin- Madison faculty and former students the announcement would continue to have an impact on borrowers. Former UW-Madison student Anna Nikolay has roughly $20,000 in student debt....
