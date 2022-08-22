Read full article on original website
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam's First TV Show Since 'Sons of Anarchy' Ended Reveals First Look
Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, Charlie Hunnam's first series since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. The show has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with each episode released weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series.
Watch Florence Pugh channel her Marvel character and jump out of a helicopter with Bear Grylls
Florence Pugh may be used to rappelling and leaping from great heights as a Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but take away the stunt performers, the CGI, and the jaunty ponytail and she's still a badass. In a preview clip from Monday's episode of Running Wild With Bear...
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Keaton’s First Win
Last Year’s Winner: Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: “American Crime Story” is the only series to win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category more than once, so there is a chance that Clive Owen could keep that streak going by being recognized for performance as President Bill Clinton in “Impeachment.” Notable Ineligible Series: Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (submitted as a Drama Series); Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” (the season will not air in time to be eligible); Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, “The White House Plumbers” (the season will not air in time to...
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
‘The Good Doctor’ Legal Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ With Female Lead In Works At ABC As Backdoor Pilot
EXCLUSIVE: After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing. Like with the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, the spinoff of the Freddie Highmore-headlined The Good Doctor will have a female lead and will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth...
ComicBook
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
ABC News
'House of the Dragon' star Steve Toussaint responds after backlash from critics on his casting
Steve Toussaint is addressing critics who have commented about his casting in the new "House of the Dragon" series. In an interview with Men's Health, Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the show, shut down critics who have suggested his casting doesn't match what is portrayed in author George R. R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" novel, which is what "House of the Dragon" is adapted from.
Reservation Dogs review: Season 2 is funnier, sadder, and bigger
My happy place, it turns out, is Wes Studi explaining string theory. "Every element of our bodies was made inside an exploding star," says Bucky, the cheerful layabout Studi plays on Reservation Dogs. "We just borrow stardust until we die, and then we return it for something else to use." He's talking about a cosmic connection binding everyone together, a song that plays eternally even when the notes change.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia Ordered to Series at ABC
ABC has given a series order to the spy drama “The Company You Keep” starring “This Is Us” alum Milo Ventimiglia, Variety has learned. The series was originally ordered to pilot as part of ABC’s 2022 pilot season slate. It will now debut at midseason on ABC in 2023. The show is based on the Korean series “My Fellow Citizens” from Korean Broadcasting System. In the American version, a night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so...
Julianna Margulies Will Return to ‘The Morning Show’ in Season 3
Laura Peterson hive, rejoice! Julianna Margulies — who plays an anchor at UBA, a love interest for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and the former rival of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) — will return to “The Morning Show” for its third season. The Apple TV+ series is currently in production, and recently announced that Jon Hamm has joined the Season 3 cast (playing Paul Marks, a corporate raider). Margulies’ Laura made quite an impression in the show’s second season, when she began dating Bradley before they co-anchored “The Morning Show” together. She will return in a major recurring role, according to Apple, similar to...
Watch Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn (a.k.a. Eddie) meet — and jam with! — Metallica
Eddie Munson lived to shred another day — backstage at Lollapalooza, anyway. At a crucial moment in the Stranger Things season 4 finale, Eddie busted out an epic rendition of Metallica's 1986 heavy-metal classic "Master of Puppets." And now Joseph Quinn, who plays sweet, doomed Eddie, has jammed with the masters of puppets themselves.
