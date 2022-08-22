Pakistan Bans YouTube Temporarily to Block Speech by Imran Khan

Saiyna Bashir/Reuters

Pakistan’s former prime minister and cricket star Imran Khan has been charged under sections of the country’s antiterrorism act after allegedly making threats against the police and judiciary following a political speech Saturday. Experts are labeling the charges as a drastic escalation in political tensions in the country after Pakistan’s electronic media regulator on Saturday announced a ban on airing Khan’s speeches, citing “hate speech” against state institutions. The ban was confirmed by internet tracking website NetBlocks on Sunday, which reported YouTube being “briefly” blocked on multiple internet providers. Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership through a parliamentary vote. Since then, he has vocally opposed the new government and pushed for new elections. In Saturday’s speech, to hundreds of followers at a rally in Islamabad, he reportedly criticized the recent arrest of one of his top aides and accused authorities of torture, while threatening senior police officers and a female judge involved in the case. “We will not spare you,” Khan said, vowing to file legal cases against them. “You should also get ready as we will take action against you.” Khan has not yet been arrested, but as rumors of an impending apprehension came, a large crowd began to gather at Bani Gala, near Khan’s residence, in support of their former leader.

