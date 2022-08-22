ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan Bans YouTube Temporarily to Block Speech by Imran Khan

By Matt Young
 3 days ago
Saiyna Bashir/Reuters

Pakistan’s former prime minister and cricket star Imran Khan has been charged under sections of the country’s antiterrorism act after allegedly making threats against the police and judiciary following a political speech Saturday. Experts are labeling the charges as a drastic escalation in political tensions in the country after Pakistan’s electronic media regulator on Saturday announced a ban on airing Khan’s speeches, citing “hate speech” against state institutions. The ban was confirmed by internet tracking website NetBlocks on Sunday, which reported YouTube being “briefly” blocked on multiple internet providers. Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership through a parliamentary vote. Since then, he has vocally opposed the new government and pushed for new elections. In Saturday’s speech, to hundreds of followers at a rally in Islamabad, he reportedly criticized the recent arrest of one of his top aides and accused authorities of torture, while threatening senior police officers and a female judge involved in the case. “We will not spare you,” Khan said, vowing to file legal cases against them. “You should also get ready as we will take action against you.” Khan has not yet been arrested, but as rumors of an impending apprehension came, a large crowd began to gather at Bani Gala, near Khan’s residence, in support of their former leader.

Washington Examiner

Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
MILITARY
Salon

A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it

On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
RELIGION
