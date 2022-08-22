EDINBURG, Texas – Region One Education Service Center hosted a public hearing recently to review the latest accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency. Region One ESC represents school districts in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo. As with the pre-Covid years, school districts in Region One are outperforming the state average. There was a big dip during Covid when students had to learn remotely but now that they are back in school they are back on top.

