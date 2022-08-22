ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Hardin County officials unanimously vote to adopt new resolution supporting Operation Lone Star efforts

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials have announced their formal support to further secure the Texas-Mexico border through Operation Lone Star. On Tuesday, the Hardin County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to adopt Resolution 22-22, Judge Wayne McDaniel announced in a Tuesday Facebook post. Resolution 22-22 calls for, "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
Several Southeast Texas county officials voicing support for Gov. Greg Abbott to secure Texas-Mexico border

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Several Southeast Texas counties are voicing their support for Gov. Greg Abbott to secure the southern border. On Tuesday, Orange and Hardin county commissioners courts passed what they're calling border proclamations. The counties adopted Resolution 22-22, which calls for "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."
Texas school district bans pronoun use, limits restrooms transgender students can access

No, a Texas school district didn't ban the word "transgender" as some reports Tuesday have suggested. However, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in North Texas did pass wide-sweeping guidelines Monday that include prohibiting teachers from addressing students by their chosen pronouns if they are inconsistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate.
King: The Valley’s secret sauce? Our teachers look like our students

EDINBURG, Texas – Region One Education Service Center hosted a public hearing recently to review the latest accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency. Region One ESC represents school districts in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo. As with the pre-Covid years, school districts in Region One are outperforming the state average. There was a big dip during Covid when students had to learn remotely but now that they are back in school they are back on top.
Come November, Texas Attorney General race could be close

HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a razor-thin lead over his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza for the top law enforcement job in Texas. Undecided voters and dark clouds are hanging over Paxton amid federal investigations of wrongdoing -- likely damaging his polling numbers. However, Republicans are hoping...
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
Why Texas lost a record number of teachers?

HOUSTON — Why are Texas teachers especially hard hit this year? Teaching can be a tough job and it involves a lot more than just classroom instruction. Teachers could spend $300 million on books, cleaning supplies, and food. A new survey from My E-Learning World, an online learning web...
Hunting Permit Registration Opens September 1, 2022

KOUNTZE, Texas, August 23,2022 – Big Thicket National Preserve Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz announced today that the preserve will start issuing this season’s free hunting permits on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Available 2022/2023 permits will be issued until February 27,2023 . Permits will be issued at the preserve visitor...
