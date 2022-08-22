Read full article on original website
Related
Hardin County officials unanimously vote to adopt new resolution supporting Operation Lone Star efforts
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials have announced their formal support to further secure the Texas-Mexico border through Operation Lone Star. On Tuesday, the Hardin County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to adopt Resolution 22-22, Judge Wayne McDaniel announced in a Tuesday Facebook post. Resolution 22-22 calls for, "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."
Texas tribe condemns use of American Indian mascots by Port Neches-Groves ISD in resolution
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has released a resolution calling for the removal of Native American mascots for schools and athletic teams. The resolution specifically called out the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District's use of Native American mascots. In the resolution dated August 22, 2022, the...
KHOU
Texas governor race: Beto O'Rourke continues campaign trail with stop in Humble, Texas
HUMBLE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke is back in the Houston area on day 49 of his “Drive for Texas.”. The Democratic nominee for Texas governor stopped in Humble as his campaign shifted a little to focus on getting the vote out in suburban areas. O’Rourke has been...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several Southeast Texas county officials voicing support for Gov. Greg Abbott to secure Texas-Mexico border
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Several Southeast Texas counties are voicing their support for Gov. Greg Abbott to secure the southern border. On Tuesday, Orange and Hardin county commissioners courts passed what they're calling border proclamations. The counties adopted Resolution 22-22, which calls for "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."
keranews.org
More Texas counties cry 'invasion' to drum up support for Gov. Greg Abbott's border enforcement
Ellis County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday urging Gov. Greg Abbott to protect the border from a so-called “invasion.”. It’s the latest in a list of counties that in recent months have made similar declarations, citing increased border crossings, smuggling operations and drug trafficking. Ellis County Commissioner...
Lina Hidalgo fires back after Greg Abbott, officials accuse Harris County of 'defunding' police
The Texas comptroller has threatened to prevent Harris County from passing its budget if changes aren't made.
‘Really had a lot of misconceptions’: Texas faith leaders visit southern border
A small group of Texas faith leaders was on the border in South Texas this week, hoping to help find common ground on the immigration crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Chronicle
Texas school district bans pronoun use, limits restrooms transgender students can access
No, a Texas school district didn't ban the word "transgender" as some reports Tuesday have suggested. However, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in North Texas did pass wide-sweeping guidelines Monday that include prohibiting teachers from addressing students by their chosen pronouns if they are inconsistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate.
iheart.com
Relocation Of Juveniles From Bridge City To Angola On Hold Until September
Gov. John Bel Edwards's plan to move violent juvenile offenders from Bridge City to Angola is on hold at least until next month. On Tuesday, a federal judge scheduled a hearing for September 6 so he could consider arguments in court. The proposed move is in response to at least...
Big Thicket National Preserve to soon begin issuing free hunting permits for upcoming season
KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket National Preserve will start issuing this season’s free hunting permits on Thursday, September 1, 2022, according to Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz. The available 2022-23 permits will be will be issued until February 27, 2023. Officials will issue the permits at the preserve visitor...
'I think that's a lot' | Why a proposed rate hike could soon cost Beaumont community members more monthly
BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming Beaumont City Council vote could soon cost area community members more monthly. Many Beaumont community members have complained about the quality of the water within the city. Now, those complaints have shifted to the cost as the city pitches a rate hike. The price...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abortion-rights groups sue Texas AG, prosecutors to protect ability to help seek legal abortions
The suit comes two days before the state's newest abortion ban, triggered by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, goes into effect.
riograndeguardian.com
King: The Valley’s secret sauce? Our teachers look like our students
EDINBURG, Texas – Region One Education Service Center hosted a public hearing recently to review the latest accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency. Region One ESC represents school districts in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo. As with the pre-Covid years, school districts in Region One are outperforming the state average. There was a big dip during Covid when students had to learn remotely but now that they are back in school they are back on top.
Come November, Texas Attorney General race could be close
HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a razor-thin lead over his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza for the top law enforcement job in Texas. Undecided voters and dark clouds are hanging over Paxton amid federal investigations of wrongdoing -- likely damaging his polling numbers. However, Republicans are hoping...
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
fox40jackson.com
5 more migrant buses from Texas arrive in NYC as Abbott calls out Adams’ ‘hypocrisy’
Five more buses arrived in New York City from Texas Wednesday, the most buses in one day to reach the Big Apple. Abbott began sending migrants out of his state to liberal cities like New York and Washington, D.C., thousands of miles from the U.S.-Mexico border as a way to bring attention to the migrant crisis affecting his state.
Why Texas lost a record number of teachers?
HOUSTON — Why are Texas teachers especially hard hit this year? Teaching can be a tough job and it involves a lot more than just classroom instruction. Teachers could spend $300 million on books, cleaning supplies, and food. A new survey from My E-Learning World, an online learning web...
therecordlive.com
Hunting Permit Registration Opens September 1, 2022
KOUNTZE, Texas, August 23,2022 – Big Thicket National Preserve Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz announced today that the preserve will start issuing this season’s free hunting permits on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Available 2022/2023 permits will be issued until February 27,2023 . Permits will be issued at the preserve visitor...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0