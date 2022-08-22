ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

DOTD implementing alternating lane closures on LA 1

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – If you plan to use LA 1 in both directions starting on Friday, this story is for you. Louisiana Department of Transportation is going to be doing some work in the vicinity of the Intracoastal Bridge from Friday, August 26 to Saturday, September 10.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit early Wednesday morning on Perkins Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was struck on Perkins Rd. and Meadow Park Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. EMS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Emergency responders said that the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with minor...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR Police investigating Brightside area robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reported robbery in the Brightside/Gardere area late Tuesday (August 23) night. According to BRPD, the incident took place in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. At this time,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Drive at Burbank

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Monday (August 22) afternoon crash near LSU along Nicholson Drive at Burbank Drive. The incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. For the time being, drivers may want to avoid the area. For the latest...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jam#Nicholson Drive#Baton Rouge Police
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO searches for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who allegedly robbed the Circle K on O’Neal Lane early Monday morning, Aug. 15. According to EBRSO, the cashier told detectives that an unknown man entered the service station just before 4 a.m. and lingered until all customers left. Then, the man went up to the counter and demanded the cashier “give him all the money.”
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
legalreader.com

Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving

Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Meeting held to debate if Scotlandville liquor store should close

SCOTLANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 60-year business Vince’s Liquor Store on Scotland Avenue keeps busy — but crime is creeping closer. This has some people in the area blaming the store. “We’re not doing nothing wrong, ya know? We’re not selling nothing illegal from in here,” said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tips sought by BRPD in 1988 missing person case

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge detectives are seeking information from the public related to a 1988 missing person investigation. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rebecca “Becky” Gary, who was an employee at LaFonda Restaurant, was last heard from a few days after Christmas on December 27, 1988. Police described her as five-foot-one tall, weighing 105 pounds, slim build with short reddish brown hair.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy