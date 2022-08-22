Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
DOTD implementing alternating lane closures on LA 1
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – If you plan to use LA 1 in both directions starting on Friday, this story is for you. Louisiana Department of Transportation is going to be doing some work in the vicinity of the Intracoastal Bridge from Friday, August 26 to Saturday, September 10.
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
brproud.com
‘This has to stop’: Neighbor reacts to Madison Avenue drive-by
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Officers arrived late Wednesday morning at the shooting scene on Madison Avenue. One woman is mourning the loss of someone who she considered family. “This has to...
brproud.com
Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit early Wednesday morning on Perkins Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was struck on Perkins Rd. and Meadow Park Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. EMS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Emergency responders said that the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with minor...
brproud.com
BR Police investigating Brightside area robbery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reported robbery in the Brightside/Gardere area late Tuesday (August 23) night. According to BRPD, the incident took place in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. At this time,...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Drive at Burbank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Monday (August 22) afternoon crash near LSU along Nicholson Drive at Burbank Drive. The incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. For the time being, drivers may want to avoid the area. For the latest...
Portion of La. 1 in Plaquemine to temporarily shut down for repairs Tuesday night
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The left lane southbound of La. 1, between La. 77 and Meriam Street in Plaquemine, will shut down temporarily for repairs, DOTD announced. The right lane will remain open. Temporary repairs will begin on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 23. The lane will re-open on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting; neighbors say gunfire in area is common
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Police said Kevonta Veals, 24, died in the shooting. They added a woman, who is expected to survive, was taken to...
EBRSO searches for armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who allegedly robbed the Circle K on O’Neal Lane early Monday morning, Aug. 15. According to EBRSO, the cashier told detectives that an unknown man entered the service station just before 4 a.m. and lingered until all customers left. Then, the man went up to the counter and demanded the cashier “give him all the money.”
Baton Rouge Resident Voices Frustrations after Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
After reports came out regarding a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, one resident is voicing her frustrations over the crime across the city. See her emotional statement plus more details here. "We need to clean up. Because black lives matter, but black lives are being lost... over bulls#@*" According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Sunshine Bridge will close completely this weekend for repairs after discovery of crack
The Sunshine Bridge, a critical link over the Mississippi River, will be closed Saturday and Sunday so contractors can do emergency repairs to a "significant crack" discovered last week. The state Department of Transportation and Development has issued an emergency contract to bring workers in to do the repairs, said...
Man says expanding canal is eating away at his property
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeremy Thomas said he is dealing with erosion issues. The canal next to his house on Ellen Drive in Baton Rouge has been expanding over the years and it is eating away at his property. ”The water. Every time it rains it’s washing off more...
Fundraiser set for officer injured downtown
If the customer mentions the officer's name, 20 percent of their purchases will be donated to Brian Rozas and his family.
legalreader.com
Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving
Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
Construction begins on EBR safe room for first responders
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews have now started working on a new East Baton Rouge Parish safe room. The new facility will serve as a staging area for emergency workers during national disasters and a training center throughout the year. “The safe room training center provides the opportunity for...
brproud.com
Meeting held to debate if Scotlandville liquor store should close
SCOTLANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 60-year business Vince’s Liquor Store on Scotland Avenue keeps busy — but crime is creeping closer. This has some people in the area blaming the store. “We’re not doing nothing wrong, ya know? We’re not selling nothing illegal from in here,” said...
brproud.com
Tips sought by BRPD in 1988 missing person case
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge detectives are seeking information from the public related to a 1988 missing person investigation. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rebecca “Becky” Gary, who was an employee at LaFonda Restaurant, was last heard from a few days after Christmas on December 27, 1988. Police described her as five-foot-one tall, weighing 105 pounds, slim build with short reddish brown hair.
brproud.com
Foot chase at local apartment complex ends with seizure of crack pipe and sawed-off shotgun
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a vehicle without a license plate while on patrol this weekend. The officer was in the area of Choctaw Dr. and Plank Rd. when a traffic stop was initiated and ignored by the driver of the vehicle.
Comments / 0