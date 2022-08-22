Read full article on original website
Chamber launches ‘one-stop shop’ for talent development, education resources
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has launched an online platform to help job seekers with educational and job training opportunities throughout the state. The Talent Resource Navigator was established with a $2.5 million investment from Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. The platform, which is free for users, is designed to connect individuals and employers with a set of talent development resources based on their specific needs.
Chambers named to U.S. investment advisory council
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers has been appointed to the U.S. Investment Advisory Council by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. The IAC serves as the principal advisory body to the Commerce Secretary on the promotion and retention of Foreign Director Investment (FDI) to the U.S. Chambers will join...
Indiana Learning Lab celebrates 25K user milestone
The Indiana Learning Lab, an online learning tool for teachers, parents, and schools, has reached 25,000 users. The lab, which was created to support educators and families during the transition to online learning, was developed by Five Star Technology Solutions prior to the 2020-2021 school year with funding from the Indianapolis eLearning Fund.
Evolution needed to keep charitable gaming afloat
Charitable gaming — once a juggernaut in Indiana — has declined in recent years due to the challenges navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing supply chain disruptions and inflation, with many organizations closing down completely. Small organizations, in particular, struggled the most during those lean months, and...
Attendance increases for Indiana State Fair
The Indiana State Fair Commission is touting what it calls a “great success” for this year’s Indiana State Fair. The commission says 837,568 people attended the fair, which featured an adjusted, post-pandemic schedule. This year’s attendance number is an increase over last year, which saw 830,390 people....
USDA awards $8M for Kankakee River Watershed efforts
The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has secured a nearly $8 million award for ongoing efforts to protect and improve the water quality through the Kankakee Watershed Initiative. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service through its Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The initiative...
CertaSite buys Ohio’s Fire Loss Control
Indianapolis-based CertaSite, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, has acquired Fire Loss Control, a full-service fire protection business in Ohio. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, CertaSite says Fire Loss Control will continue to grow under the CertaSite brand, within its current customer base and in new markets.
IHCDA makes changes to ‘My Community, My Vision’ program
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority are revamping the My Community, My Vision program. The program, which connects high school students with their peers and communities, will offer five selected cohorts of students the opportunity to participate in four months of workshops, planning, and fundraising towards a place-based community project.
Indiana schools ranked for equitability
Personal finance website WalletHub has released a ranking of the most and least equitable school districts in the Hoosier State. The list is based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The website says Indiana has the 4th most equitable school...
Indiana authors honored for work
Indiana Humanities has named the eight recipients of the Indiana Authors Awards, which honor the best books written by Hoosier authors in multiple categories every two years. The awards program is supported by Indianapolis-based Glick Philanthropies. The eight categories include fiction, nonfiction, poetry, among others. The winners selected from among...
