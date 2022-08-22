Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
VOTE: Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! Voting closes Thursday at 3 p.m.
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
Love LEGOs? 2nd Annual Bricks Event Coming to Killeen, Texas
Your child as well as the kid in you can celebrate and save money at the same time. Who doesn't want that?. LEGO lovers, put this on your calendar. The 2nd Annual Bricks event is headed to Killeen, Texas, with everything from art sculptures to mosaic LEGO floors on display.
WacoTrib.com
Time Manufacturing raising the bar in Waco
Robert Martz strides through the Time Manufacturing worksite, greeting employees with a wave or word. At 6-foot-8, the former University of Notre Dame defensive lineman stands above the crowd, much like Time’s products. The maker of aerial lifts and bucket trucks is ramping up production at 7601 Imperial Drive,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
LIVE BLOG: How you can help KXAN, Central Texas Clear the Shelters
The annual adoption event is Saturday, Aug. 25 in conjunction with participating Central Texas animal shelters which are offering waived or discounted fees for pets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism
Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
Clear the Shelters: Pet adoption events across Central Texas Saturday
KYLE, Texas — Several pet adoption events will take place in the Austin area this weekend. In Hays County, the PAWS Shelter of Central Texas will be back open on Saturday. The facility in Kyle was first created back in 1986 but had to close its doors a couple of months ago to do some remodeling.
Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Waco community rallies around family who lost everything to electrical fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family is still picking up the pieces after an electrical fire left the couple without a home or any belongings. Now, their community is coming together, having held a benefit for the Ratliff family to help them get back on their feet. it’s been...
Texas Lottery to move claim center to Capitol complex
The building in the Texas Capitol Complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Florida Activist Wants to Donate Arabic ‘In God We Trust' Signs to Texas Schools
A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic. The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.
fox44news.com
Thousands attend Karem Shrine Classics Car Show
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Karem Shriners are getting their message out to over 2,500 people through its annual event!. The 15th annual Karem Shrine Classics Car Show took place Saturday at the organization’s headquarters, located at 400 Karem Circle. Attendees were treated to an impressive display of more than 170 cars, trucks and motorcycles!
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Waco on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
KWTX
KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Waco
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Waco, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Waco from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Comments / 4