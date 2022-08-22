ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Time Manufacturing raising the bar in Waco

Robert Martz strides through the Time Manufacturing worksite, greeting employees with a wave or word. At 6-foot-8, the former University of Notre Dame defensive lineman stands above the crowd, much like Time’s products. The maker of aerial lifts and bucket trucks is ramping up production at 7601 Imperial Drive,...
Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism

Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
Florida Activist Wants to Donate Arabic 'In God We Trust' Signs to Texas Schools

A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic. The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.
Thousands attend Karem Shrine Classics Car Show

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Karem Shriners are getting their message out to over 2,500 people through its annual event!. The 15th annual Karem Shrine Classics Car Show took place Saturday at the organization’s headquarters, located at 400 Karem Circle. Attendees were treated to an impressive display of more than 170 cars, trucks and motorcycles!
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Waco on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
Metros sending the most people to Waco

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Waco, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Waco from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

