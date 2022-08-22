ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother searching for answers after son was struck by speeding vehicle while on motorcycle

 3 days ago

A Houston mother is looking for answers after a speeding driver hit her son's motorcycle, then left the scene and left him fighting for his life in the hospital.

Police tell ABC13 that although they have not found the driver, two abandoned vehicles were found not too far from where the accident occurred.

Surveillance video captured the moments after a speeding car slammed into Eduardo Favela's motorcycle. As cars speed past, sparks along the shoulder of the road were from Favela's motorcycle as it skidded to a stop.

The cars' drivers never stopped.

Favela, a father of a two-year-old, is currently at the Texas Medical Center.

Tracie Martinez, the victim's mother, has sat vigil at his side since early Friday.

"We want to find who did it," Martinez told ABC13. "He has not woken up. He was unresponsive. He was still unconscious when he came in. Right now, they're keeping him paralyzed. He's got a lot of brain swelling."

Favela suffered organ damage and broken bones in addition to the swelling.

Ernesto Valle, a co-worker, was with Favela late Thursday. He says he doesn't understand how anyone could hit and leave him there.

"He had just left the warehouse and after thirty or forty seconds, you just heard the noise. Just heard the noise. The cars were racing, and you heard the noise," Valle said. "He didn't help my friend. He was dying on the street. That's it."

Martinez hopes to share the video with investigators on Monday and get answers. She says someone knows something.

"He knows that he hit him because the whole front end," she said, "You can see the flames, the smoke. You can see the impact."

