1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo takes “Best of Show” title

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Concours d'Elegance wrapped up a jam-packed week of festivities for Monterey Car Week, concluding with the naming of the Best of Show at Pebble Beach.

The 71st Concours d'Elegance "Best of Show" winner was a 1932 Duesenberg Figoni.

The winning car was brought over from Naples, Florida by Lee R. Anderson Sr.

It's Anderson's first Concours d'Elegance win and the seventh for Duesenberg. It was all capped off with a confetti shower and a champagne toast at the makeshift podium at Pebble Beach.

"There's only one Figoni Duesenberg ever, ever ! And it's right here," said Anderson.

According to the presenters of the Best of Show award, it took "decades" for Anderson to bring the original chasis and Figoni body back onto this car.

"All the preparation, the story behind this car is just amazing," said Anderson. "All these things coming together to make a real champion. We're so excited."

The 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo, awarded Best of Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance (Photo courtesy of Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Facebook)
The top 4 cars according to judges at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance (Photo courtesy of Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Facebook)

Plans are already brewing for the 2023 version of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which is scheduled for August 20, 2023.

