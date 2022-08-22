Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today
Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
New York Giants Coach Brian Daboll Drops Multiple F-Bombs in Tirade During Preseason Game
The New York Giants won their preseason game this past weekend, but that doesn't mean their head coach wasn't angry with the referees. In the fourth quarter of the game between the Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, Brian Daboll is heard yelling at the referees after tight end Austin Allen was flagged for offensive pass interferences.
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Miami Dolphins “win” first joint practice with the Eagles
The Miami Dolphins have won the practice day according to those in attendance of their joint practice with the Eagles. In Miami, the Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices two days ahead of their final preseason game of the season on Saturday. Today, the first practice was held and Miami did well enough to turn some heads.
Steelers sign former Ravens, Rams, Packers OT after O-line's shaky showing in second preseason game
It was generally assumed that the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line would be better in 2022 than it was in 2021. While that may still be the case, the unit is not off to a promising start, which prompted new general manager Omar Khan to make a few changes after watching the Steelers' line struggle during their second preseason game, a 16-15 win over the Jaguars.
Marcus Kemp lands on injured reserve for New York Giants
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp was hoping to make his mark with the New York Giants, but he just landed on injured reserve. The New York Giants were going to offer Marcus Kemp another opportunity to show what he can do as a special teams ace and offensive weapon after several seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Kemp’s season has prematurely ended before it began with the news that the wide receiver was placed on the Giants’ injured reserve list on Wednesday.
Tua Tagovailoa Gives Insight on Jalen Hurts, Eagles' Defense
Tagovailoa and Hurts are former teammates at Alabama and shared a practice field for the first time during the first of two joint practices together
The Eagles schedule may now be easier than expected in 2022
The NFL season is just a couple of weeks away. The Philadelphia Eagles have decisions to make on the final roster cuts over the next few weeks as they prepare for opening day. With expectations raised after an excellent offseason and solid 2021 year, the Eagles go into the 2022 season expected to greatly improve their win total.
2 starting linemen return to NY Jets’ team drills at practice
The New York Jets’ offensive and defensive lines received big additions in team drills. The New York Jets are getting some key reinforcements back onto the field. At Wednesday’s practice, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made his return to team drills after missing a few days with an ankle injury. Williams did not play in the team’s Monday preseason game against the Falcons (although most starters sat out anyway) and also missed a few days of practice near the end of the previous week, including a couple of joint practices with Atlanta.
Fantasy Football Studs & Duds: 7 RBs Who Can Change the Course of Any Draft
A valuable running back depth chart is the crown jewel of a fantasy football roster. The No. 1 overall pick should be Carolina Panthers stud Christian McCaffrey, and filling out those two starting spots is something everyone in your fantasy football draft will seek immediately. The running back depth in...
Eagles trade Ugo Amadi 9 days after trading for him
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ugo Amadi spent most of his time as an Eagle in Cleveland. The Eagles on Wednesday traded the young defensive back to the Tennessee Titans in a swap of late-round picks in 2024. This trade comes just nine days after the Eagles acquired Amadi in...
49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections
We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
Eagles release three, place two on PUP to reduce roster to 80
The Eagles reduced their roster to 80 Tuesday by waiving three players and placing two on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Eagles cut offensive tackle Jarrid Williams, running back DeAndre Torrey and cornerback Josh Blackwell and placed offensive lineman Brett Toth and tight end Tyree Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
First Penn State football bowl projections are out; Lions extend new 2023 offer: Newsstand
Penn State football news, notes, and updates for Aug. 23 include the first bowl projections of the year plus a new 2023 recruiting offer. Let’s dive into Tuesday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics. Penn State tweets of the day. We start with...
