Enjoy First Responder's Day at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Today marks the final day of the 11-day-long stretch of the beloved Kentucky State Fair, and they're doing something special. Active first responders and their families will receive free admission today with valid proof of employment. There is a four-pass limit and parking is not included.
Kentucky State Fair attendees have sense of security after safety measures put in place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair hosted one of its largest turnouts, Saturday, which also marked one week since an incident sent crowds into chaos. “It was kind of startling,” fairgoer Karen Weathers said. “But, then when we found out it was just noise-makers, I felt a little more secure.”
Gov. Andy Beshear and lawmakers pass flood-relief legislation for eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers passed sweeping legislation Friday injecting nearly $213 million into flood-ravaged Appalachia, wrapping up their work in a special session devoted to assisting with the mammoth challenge of recovery. The House voted 97-0 to send the state aid package to the Senate, which gave final...
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
FOCUS: Kentucky schools face student mental health challenges
HARDINSBURG, Ky. — Breckinridge County schools are looking a lot like they did before COVID, back in-person and masks not required, but that’s on the surface. Below the surface though, there could be other things going on. “It’s not always something that’s really obvious,” Emily Seeger, a school...
Beshear: $212M going towards eastern Kentucky counties affected by flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 23 when Gov. Andy Beshear announced the special session. Millions of dollars are expected to head to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $212 million will go toward the affected counties. The announcement came after...
Over $1.4 million raised by Kentucky Bourbon Benefit for Kentucky flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raised over $1.4 million to help those affected by the eastern Kentucky floods that occurred last month. The auction sold rare and signed bottles, private barrel selections and more. All proceeds went directly to the state’s official Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
Views on pandemic clash in politically divided Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and offered a spirited assessment of the state's future after a series of tragedies, his predecessor Matt Bevin watched in the audience Thursday — fueling more speculation he wants a rematch. Amplifying the...
Disaster food benefits available in eastern Kentucky areas
FRANKFORT, Ky. — People living or working in part of eastern Kentucky damaged by flooding last month may apply for disaster food benefits. Residents and people working in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties may submit applications beginning Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service issues the benefits.
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
More adoptable pets arrive at Kentucky Humane Society from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society rescued dozens of animals from flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky Thursday. Workers came back to Louisville with 72 adoptable pets that were in the shelters either up for adoption, were strays that were never claimed or were surrendered. In a press release, KHS said...
'We planted the seeds for the South': DNC leaders visit Louisville for Charles Booker rally
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Top democratic party leaders focused on Kentucky as they join Senate candidate Charles Booker for a rally in Louisville. Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison joined Kentucky Democrat Party Chair Colmon Elridge and Booker for the rally at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. Booker...
Kentucky college graduation rates climbing, council reports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — College graduation rates are continuing to climb in Kentucky, although undergraduate enrollment has fallen, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a report. Graduation rates increased 1.8 percentage points at public universities and 4.1 points in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, the 2022...
What you need to know about those arrested at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New details are coming out about the incident at the Kentucky State Fair that caused panic Saturday night. Kentucky State Police have clarified that the nine arrests made Saturday were for the entire day, not everyone arrested was involved in the incident. Of those nine, six...
An 'Egg-stra' big mess! Semi hauling eggs overturns in southern Indiana
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A overturned semi-truck hauling eggs caused quite the traffic scramble late Monday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the accident happened on I-65 North near the 9-mile marker blocking the right lane. The roof of the Rose Acre Farms semi was damaged, causing cracked eggs...
