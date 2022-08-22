ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WHAS11

Enjoy First Responder's Day at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Today marks the final day of the 11-day-long stretch of the beloved Kentucky State Fair, and they're doing something special. Active first responders and their families will receive free admission today with valid proof of employment. There is a four-pass limit and parking is not included.
