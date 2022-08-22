Read full article on original website
Related
Local crisis nursery says baby found at MSP prompts concern, not surprise
MINNEAPOLIS — More than two days after police at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport discovered a baby girl with a "woman in crisis," the 10-month-old has been identified and reunited with her mother. Airport police thanked the public for helping identify the girl and her mother on Wednesday. Little else...
fox9.com
What happens if Twin Cities nurses strike
More than 15,000 nurses throughout Minnesota could walk off the job if a deal isn't made with hospitals. Monday, nurses with Hennepin County Medical Center held an informational picket. Nurses at a public hospital like HCMC are not allowed to go out on strike; it’s the law. But they are negotiating a new wage package and their concerns reverberate across the systems where we could see thousands of nurses walk off the job at some point.
redlakenationnews.com
MCCL statement on Ellison's 'consumer alert' on pregnancy care centers
MINNEAPOLIS — MCCL Executive Director Scott Fischbach issued the following statement in response to Attorney General Ellison's decision today to issue a "consumer alert" warning about pregnancy care centers in Minnesota:. "Keith Ellison is acting like an advocate for the abortion industry, not for Minnesota women. Pregnancy care centers...
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis police plan to buy drones, raising concern among activists
Minneapolis police are moving forward with plans to purchase drones, raising concerns among local activists who argue the department shouldn't yet be trusted with the technology. In the next month or two, after finalizing the details of a new policy governing their use, the Minneapolis Police Department plans to purchase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison issues consumer alert about crisis pregnancy centers
CPCs may provide misleading information about abortion and contraception, and often do not provide services they claim to offer; consumers encouraged to contact AG’s Office with concerns or complaints. August 22, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today issued a consumer alert that warns Minnesotans seeking...
Minnesota school district approves smudging policy
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota school district has approved the use of smudging, a Native American cultural practice of burning sage or herbs for healing and cleansing negative thoughts. The St. Paul Public Schools approved the smudging policy during its Tuesday meeting, KMSP-TV reported. “Students and staff may...
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison shuts down mismanaged school-supply charity, secures permanent ban against president
August 24, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that his Office has shut down Welch Charities, a Minnesota nonprofit, and has permanently banned its president, Arturo Eguia, from operating a charity, having access to charitable assets, or soliciting charitable contributions in Minnesota. The charity, whose stated mission is to help children start the school year right, operates the annual Indian Bike Week motorcycle festival and fundraising event. The civil enforcement action, filed today in Ramsey County District Court, arises from failures in oversight by the organization’s board of directors that Eguia led, that resulted in the misuse of tens of thousands of dollars in charitable assets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Dad 'basically paralyzed from the shoulders down within two days' by illness
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Each year there are fewer than 6,000 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in the United States. But for those affected by the disorder, life can come to a screeching halt after it leaves them unable to move. This month, a St. Paul man has been hit hard by the rare illness.
Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
KEYC
Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
redlakenationnews.com
Saint Paul Public Schools Unanimously Supports Smudging in Classrooms
ST PAUL, Minn.- The Saint Paul Public School Board (SPPS) voted unanimously on Tuesday to support a new policy that allows Indigenous students to smudge in schools. "The policy that we want to bring forward is to introduce smudging as a cultural, social, and emotional intervention," said SPPS's American Indian Education Program Supervisor John Bobolink during Tuesday's meeting. "I know that there has been use of smudging with religious ceremonies or spiritual ceremonies, but smudging is not exclusive to those events."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Minnesota will increase minimum-wage beginning Jan. 1, 2023
ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry announced that the states minimum-wage rates will increase effective January 1, 2023. The rates will be adjusted for inflation to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum...
redlakenationnews.com
Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention
Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
agupdate.com
Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, Minn. – The 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together begins Aug. 25 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The Minnesota State Fair features many options to help plan your visit and offers a variety of deals and discounts. Plan Your Visit. Hours. These last two years have provided...
fox9.com
St. Paul schools approves smudging policy
St. Paul Public Schools has approved a new policy that allows students and staff to use tobacco and other natural substances for smudging. It also is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff.
KEYC
Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family
The new 4 p.m. show will focus on what makes southern Minnesota and northern Iowa such a great place to live, work and play!. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-24-22 - clipped version. Updated: 11 hours ago. Isolated storms possible with slim severe threat today ahead of scattered...
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Report identifies 371 Minnesota schools to receive additional support from the state
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Education is expanding its Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success program, also known as COMPASS, to provide greater support to schools across the state. According to the MDE, the state's North Star Accountability system, which was launched in 2019, identified 371 public...
redlakenationnews.com
State minimum wage increases Jan. 1, 2023
Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum wage, $10.33, will increase by 26 cents to $10.59. Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.42, will increase by 21 cents to $8.63. These increases are both 2.5%.
Comments / 3