Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.
Peta Murgatroyd reveals IVF transfer didn’t work

Peta Murgatroyd says she had “one of the saddest moments” of her life when she recently found out her in vitro fertilization transfer did not result in a successful pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum, 36, revealed in an emotional video posted via Instagram Tuesday that 10 days after she underwent an embryo transfer, doctors called her to give her the bad news that there was no baby. “A little part of me died that day on the side of the road,” Murgatroyd wrote over the clip. “I had to wrap my head around the fact that I had spent months preparing...
