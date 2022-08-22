Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. Article continues below...
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Ellen DeGeneres Reached Out To Ex Anne Heche’s Family Privately After Actress’s Death, Claims Gossip Magazine
American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres allegedly became a tad bit emotional after learning that her ex-girlfriend, Anne Heche passed away one week after she got into an accident.
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
DWTS fans think hunky actor just dropped major clue he’s secretly signed on to season 31
DANCING With The Stars fans have claimed that an actor has dropped a major hint that he has secretly signed on for Season 31. Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with the actor Spencer Boldman. The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front...
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Peta Murgatroyd reveals IVF transfer didn’t work
Peta Murgatroyd says she had “one of the saddest moments” of her life when she recently found out her in vitro fertilization transfer did not result in a successful pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum, 36, revealed in an emotional video posted via Instagram Tuesday that 10 days after she underwent an embryo transfer, doctors called her to give her the bad news that there was no baby. “A little part of me died that day on the side of the road,” Murgatroyd wrote over the clip. “I had to wrap my head around the fact that I had spent months preparing...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Left Stunned by Guest Host During Kelly Ripa’s Absence
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
'Monarch' star Trace Adkins shares the real reason he didn't ask Blake Shelton or Tim McGraw for acting advice
Trace Adkins has dozens of Top 40 singles under his belt, and a collection of greatest hits and studio albums that have been certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. He also has a host of Academy of Country Music Awards, in addition to Grammy Award nominations. But the...
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Zion and Zillion Have First Swim Lesson: 'Lifeguard Daddy'
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa got together for another important milestone in their twin sons' lives. Over the weekend, both the pregnant DJ, 31, and the Wild N' Out host, 41, shared photos and videos as Zillion and Zion had their first swim lesson. In a photo where...
Sylvester Stallone's Rep Responds to Claims He and Wife Jennifer Flavin Have Split
Sylvester Stallone's representative is shooting down rumors that he and wife Jennifer Flavin called it quits. The rumors began after The Daily Mail published photos of Stallone, 76, getting his tattoo of Flavin's face on his right bicep covered with an image of Rocky Balboa's pitbull. Flavin, 54, contributed to the rumors with a cryptic Instagram post earlier this month.
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
TLC Star Legally Removes Her Last Name
Shauna Rae, the star of TLC's newest hit reality series I Am Shauna Rae, shared some exciting news with fans on Wednesday. She legally changed her name to just "Shauna Rae," dropping her last name Lesick. Shauna Rae's show highlights the challenges she faces as a person with pituitary dwarfism, which means the 22-year-old's body remains at the developmental level of an 8-year-old's.
‘Incredible Hulk’ Star Bill Bixby Could Only Cope With His Impending Death Through Work
If you were to watch virtually any performance given by the late Bill Bixby, you’d feel an instant connection with him. There was just something he conveyed that felt genuine; that he was someone you could actually hang out with. Yet that warmth he projected was not necessarily reflected in who Bixby — the star of My Favorite Martian, The Courtship of Eddie’s Father and The Incredible Hulk, among others — was as a person. He was great in a social settings and was considered a good guy, but one-on-one he was more reserved. And when it came to the subject of death, it seems that his go-to response was to throw himself into work, whether that be acting or directing.
