Syracuse, NY

theithacan.org

Commentary: Frustrations toward Ithaca College are misplaced

During my time working at the Summer Housing Office at Ithaca College, I got more seething calls from angry students and their parents weekly than I can count on my fingers and toes. The complaints themselves are often reasonable. The shouting, name calling and demands to minimum wage workers, not so much. The rooms are too small, trash cans too full and refrigerators unclean are among the chief complaints. While I can’t say that I have never made a fuming call or sent a nasty email following a less than satisfactory experience on campus, I can say I have always made an effort to direct my frustration at the appropriate parties: people who make a salary. For example, when the bathroom on the seventh floor of West Tower was out of both toilet paper and paper towels when the school had promised enhanced maintenance of communal spaces in the height of the pandemic, I directed my frustration at the upper-level, salaried staff making decisions.
ITHACA, NY
Oswego County Today

A Bit of Local Farm History

Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Two Cortland factories to close

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two employers in Cortland are closing their doors. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA will shut down operations at the end of the year. Voyant has two locations in the City of Cortland on Central Ave. and Huntington Street. They employ 459 people total, 150 of those through staffing agencies. Around 35 people work for ALPLA, supplying plastic containers for Voyant. They announced their closing in the wake of Voyant’s decision.
CORTLAND, NY
iheartoswego.com

Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck Big Hit at Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

The Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck made a special appearance at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Rich Burritt and the Locavore Food Truck staff provided a variety of food choices, including chicken riggies and Texas hots, for the nearly 100 golfers and volunteers at the tournament. “The...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County teacher given top honor in New York

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A teacher in Cortland County is the New York State History Teacher of the Year. Caitlin Goodwin is a social studies teacher at McGraw High School and SUNY Cortland Alum. The award comes from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the leading national organization dedicated to grade school history education.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Guthrie Cortland Rehabilitation Services will consolidate to one location

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A consolidation of services in Cortland County. Guthrie Cortland Rehabilitation Services will all be at one location starting Monday, August 29th. Physical Therapy, occupational therapy, and speech language pathology will all be at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Campus. This includes all services offered at the Fisher Avenue outpatient office. That location will remain open through business this Friday and reopen at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center on Monday.
CORTLAND, NY
Daily Orange

Onondaga County voters share issues they want prioritized for election cycle

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Over 30,000 people throughout Onondaga County voted in Tuesday’s Congressional and State Senate primary elections. Voters in New York’s 22nd Congressional District nominated Republican Brandon Williams and Democrat Francis Conole to their parties.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Health Department, Guthrie announce community health goals

The Cortland County Health Department and the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center recently selected some New York State Department of Health agenda focus areas and goals for the shared 2022-24 community health outlook, according to a release. The selected goals between the county health department were based on the review of...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)

Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

CNY Home prices set another record

Median home prices set another record in Central New York for the second consecutive month. The Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors says the average price reached $200,000 in July, up 8.1% from last year and broke last month’s record of $195,000. Meanwhile, closed sales continue to fall, down by...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer

A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
HERKIMER, NY
Daily Orange

Francis Conole, Brandon Williams win Democratic, Republican primaries

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Republican Brandon Williams will take on Democrat Francis Conole in the Nov. 8 general election to represent New York’s 22nd Congressional District after the two won their respective primary elections on Tuesday night. The...
SYRACUSE, NY

