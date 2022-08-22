Read full article on original website
theithacan.org
Commentary: Frustrations toward Ithaca College are misplaced
During my time working at the Summer Housing Office at Ithaca College, I got more seething calls from angry students and their parents weekly than I can count on my fingers and toes. The complaints themselves are often reasonable. The shouting, name calling and demands to minimum wage workers, not so much. The rooms are too small, trash cans too full and refrigerators unclean are among the chief complaints. While I can’t say that I have never made a fuming call or sent a nasty email following a less than satisfactory experience on campus, I can say I have always made an effort to direct my frustration at the appropriate parties: people who make a salary. For example, when the bathroom on the seventh floor of West Tower was out of both toilet paper and paper towels when the school had promised enhanced maintenance of communal spaces in the height of the pandemic, I directed my frustration at the upper-level, salaried staff making decisions.
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
Local Registered Nurse Receives Tuition Assistance From Employer To Go Back To School
OSWEGO – The American Association of Colleges of Nursing recommends that registered nurses obtain a bachelor’s degree to prepare for the complex tasks they will encounter in the field. For many nurses, however, cost represents one of the main challenges of returning to school. As the third largest...
11 cheap, free or otherwise cool finds in the Center of Progress building at the 2022 NY State Fair
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We toured the Center of Progress building to help you navigate the massive conglomeration of sights and sounds. There is A LOT of stuff in there. When we were kids, my mom would drag us through here and honestly, it was basically a torture chamber of cleaning products and weird, unidentifiable gizmos.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event For Oswego Children
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, August 23, the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled...
whcuradio.com
Two Cortland factories to close
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two employers in Cortland are closing their doors. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA will shut down operations at the end of the year. Voyant has two locations in the City of Cortland on Central Ave. and Huntington Street. They employ 459 people total, 150 of those through staffing agencies. Around 35 people work for ALPLA, supplying plastic containers for Voyant. They announced their closing in the wake of Voyant’s decision.
CNY primary election results; plus, it’s opening day at NYS Fair (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 24)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 64. A warm day to start the State Fair. The 5-day forecast. Brandon Williams celebrates his victory in the Republican primary for New York’s 22nd congressional district at Nothin’ Fancy in Verona. (Scott Schild photo)
iheartoswego.com
Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck Big Hit at Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
The Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck made a special appearance at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Rich Burritt and the Locavore Food Truck staff provided a variety of food choices, including chicken riggies and Texas hots, for the nearly 100 golfers and volunteers at the tournament. “The...
whcuradio.com
Cortland County teacher given top honor in New York
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A teacher in Cortland County is the New York State History Teacher of the Year. Caitlin Goodwin is a social studies teacher at McGraw High School and SUNY Cortland Alum. The award comes from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the leading national organization dedicated to grade school history education.
whcuradio.com
Guthrie Cortland Rehabilitation Services will consolidate to one location
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A consolidation of services in Cortland County. Guthrie Cortland Rehabilitation Services will all be at one location starting Monday, August 29th. Physical Therapy, occupational therapy, and speech language pathology will all be at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Campus. This includes all services offered at the Fisher Avenue outpatient office. That location will remain open through business this Friday and reopen at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center on Monday.
Daily Orange
Onondaga County voters share issues they want prioritized for election cycle
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Over 30,000 people throughout Onondaga County voted in Tuesday’s Congressional and State Senate primary elections. Voters in New York’s 22nd Congressional District nominated Republican Brandon Williams and Democrat Francis Conole to their parties.
cortlandvoice.com
County Health Department, Guthrie announce community health goals
The Cortland County Health Department and the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center recently selected some New York State Department of Health agenda focus areas and goals for the shared 2022-24 community health outlook, according to a release. The selected goals between the county health department were based on the review of...
localsyr.com
See never-before-seen Syracuse apartments at the September Downtown Living Tour
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
Daily Orange
Conole emphasizes reproductive rights, climate change following Democratic primary victory
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Tuesday, dozens of people gathered at Saltine Warrior Sports Pub in downtown Syracuse from dusk to nearly midnight, watching the primary election results from multiple screens inside. Francis Conole, the winner of the Democratic...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)
Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
Baldwinsville Troop 80 Lobster Sale celebrates 25th anniversary
BALDWINSVILLE — BSA Troop 80’s “Maine” fundraiser is back. The annual Lobster Sale, started under late Scout Leader Stephen Putzer, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. “We’re definitely excited,” Troop 80 Committee Chair Anthony DeMarchi said. Proceeds from the 25th Annual Maine Lobster Sale will...
waer.org
CNY Home prices set another record
Median home prices set another record in Central New York for the second consecutive month. The Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors says the average price reached $200,000 in July, up 8.1% from last year and broke last month’s record of $195,000. Meanwhile, closed sales continue to fall, down by...
localsyr.com
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
Daily Orange
Francis Conole, Brandon Williams win Democratic, Republican primaries
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Republican Brandon Williams will take on Democrat Francis Conole in the Nov. 8 general election to represent New York’s 22nd Congressional District after the two won their respective primary elections on Tuesday night. The...
