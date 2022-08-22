ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

ualrpublicradio.org

Officials break ground on Maumelle Tractor Supply Company facility

A new retail distribution center is expected to create about 500 new jobs in central Arkansas. Officials broke ground Tuesday in Maumelle on a new distribution facility for Tractor Supply Company. Hal Lawton, chief executive officer of the Tennessee-based company, says it will be the largest such facility built by the company to date.
MAUMELLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,073 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,073 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 6,289 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 867 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center

Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
MAUMELLE, AR
THV11

Central Arkansas sees cost of lumber going down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — We have all felt the impact of higher costs on everyday things, but luckily, if you've been working on home projects, you could soon see some relief. The sky-high lumber prices that we've all seen during the height of the pandemic have now begun to come down.
ECONOMY
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill's Diary for Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Crisis Stabilization Unit for South Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will ask the Legislative Council to approve $3 million for a Crisis Stabilization Unit for a site in South Arkansas. We don’t think the governor is doing this because we’ve been hounding him about it for several years, but we’re glad that he is taking action near the end of his term. We’ve been hounding because there are four such units in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, one in Jonesboro and two in NWA, but none in the entire southern half of the state. A CSU provides emergency psychiatric care to people who may have committed a criminal act, but who need immediate mental health counseling far more than they need to be in a jail cell. This treatment may include assessments for suicidal or homicidal risks and a person’s overall psychological state. Local jails and law enforcement agencies usually don’t have the facilities or the personnel for these services. We’re told that South Arkansas’ CSU will likely be located in El Dorado. This will be a great improvement for courts and law enforcement across South Arkansas. This service will be closer and save law enforcement a lot of time.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Outside

A Battle Brews Among Public Land Users

I have a lot of respect for the Ozark Society. If you’re unfamiliar with their history and mission, they were formed in 1962 by Dr. Neil Compton in the successful attempt to keep dams off the Buffalo River. After the river was saved, the group continued good work throughout the Ozark and Ouachita mountains. Their purpose is, “the preservation of wild and scenic rivers, wilderness, and unique natural areas.” They sum up their duty in three words, “Conservation. Education. Recreation.”
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas among the least active states in the U.S.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While 64 percent of Arkansans have access to gyms, a new study finds few people use them. Fitness Volt found the Natural State ranks as the third least physically active state in the union. According to the study, Arkansas has just five gyms and 11 health...
ARKANSAS STATE

