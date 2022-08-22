Read full article on original website
Washington County Fair: Largest county fair in Arkansas
Tuesday, August 23 is the start of the Washington County Fair.
ualrpublicradio.org
Officials break ground on Maumelle Tractor Supply Company facility
A new retail distribution center is expected to create about 500 new jobs in central Arkansas. Officials broke ground Tuesday in Maumelle on a new distribution facility for Tractor Supply Company. Hal Lawton, chief executive officer of the Tennessee-based company, says it will be the largest such facility built by the company to date.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,073 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,073 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 6,289 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 867 new cases per day in the state,...
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
kuaf.com
Question to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Arkansas on Mid-Term Election Ballots
The Arkansas Supreme Court is allowing a voter initiated question to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use to appear on the November ballot – conditionally. The measure is sponsored Responsible Growth Arkansas. Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio...
KATV
Arkansas ranks 5th as most dangerous state for drivers in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In recent weeks, it was reported that Little Rock was listed as number three in the country for cities with the best drivers. However, a new study released on Wednesday shows Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state to be a driver in. The research...
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center
Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
Central Arkansas sees cost of lumber going down
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — We have all felt the impact of higher costs on everyday things, but luckily, if you've been working on home projects, you could soon see some relief. The sky-high lumber prices that we've all seen during the height of the pandemic have now begun to come down.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Crisis Stabilization Unit for South Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will ask the Legislative Council to approve $3 million for a Crisis Stabilization Unit for a site in South Arkansas. We don’t think the governor is doing this because we’ve been hounding him about it for several years, but we’re glad that he is taking action near the end of his term. We’ve been hounding because there are four such units in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, one in Jonesboro and two in NWA, but none in the entire southern half of the state. A CSU provides emergency psychiatric care to people who may have committed a criminal act, but who need immediate mental health counseling far more than they need to be in a jail cell. This treatment may include assessments for suicidal or homicidal risks and a person’s overall psychological state. Local jails and law enforcement agencies usually don’t have the facilities or the personnel for these services. We’re told that South Arkansas’ CSU will likely be located in El Dorado. This will be a great improvement for courts and law enforcement across South Arkansas. This service will be closer and save law enforcement a lot of time.
advancemonticellonian.com
Over $50 Million Provided for Arkansas Water and Wastewater Projects Monticello receives over $2 million
On August 11, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $54,432,829 for 11 water and wastewater projects serving more than 49,000 Arkansans. The projects are as follows:. The City of Monticello, Drew County, received a $2,136,616 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to...
A Battle Brews Among Public Land Users
I have a lot of respect for the Ozark Society. If you’re unfamiliar with their history and mission, they were formed in 1962 by Dr. Neil Compton in the successful attempt to keep dams off the Buffalo River. After the river was saved, the group continued good work throughout the Ozark and Ouachita mountains. Their purpose is, “the preservation of wild and scenic rivers, wilderness, and unique natural areas.” They sum up their duty in three words, “Conservation. Education. Recreation.”
ed88radio.com
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
Arkansas Food Bank struggling to feed families, students
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Back-to-school season is typically an exciting time for most kids, but sadly, it can also be the only time in some student's lives when they know for sure that they will be getting a meal. For years, those meals have been made possible thanks to...
fox16.com
Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
ARDOT shares updates on major roadwork around Central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — If you've been anywhere around Little Rock recently, you've seen the seemingly endless miles of orange traffic cones. "I always say this, no one likes road construction until it's over," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said. If you're tired of all the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
The Arkansas Times & ACIA Medical Marijuana & CBD Wellness Expo Saturday, Aug. 27
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Lunch available. 11:50 a.m.: “Between Two Plants: A Conversation with the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment“. 12:30 p.m.: “A Personal Approach to Cannabis: How to Find the Right ReLeaf for You,” presented by Matt Shansky ReLeaf Center Dispensary & Farm. 1:30...
Kait 8
Arkansas among the least active states in the U.S.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While 64 percent of Arkansans have access to gyms, a new study finds few people use them. Fitness Volt found the Natural State ranks as the third least physically active state in the union. According to the study, Arkansas has just five gyms and 11 health...
waldronnews.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Arkansas from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Vendor provides protection to Arkansas Blue Cross members affected by ransomware attack
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Administrators with Arkansas Blue Cross/BlueAdvantage and Health Advantage announced their support for current and former members whose information was accessed through a vendor via a ransomware attack. Steps are being taken by the vendor to protect the information of approximately 12,328 members who may have...
Little Rock Zoo announces birth of lizards to be released around Arkansas
Arkansas is about to get a larger lizard population.
