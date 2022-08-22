ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 8

Ethel Alton
3d ago

That's why I do all my shopping in the morning. I don't even come out of the house after six pm

Reply(2)
4
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman threatens Sunbury convenience store clerk with pepper spray

Sunbury, Pa. — A woman at a Sunbury convenience store threatened a clerk with pepper spray and then threatened to go home and retrieve a gun, police say. Jaden A. Pagan, 21, of Sunbury, was at the Penn Jersey Mart at 201 N. Fourth Street the morning of Aug. 14 when she caused a disturbance. Witnesses told police that Pagan had threatened to spray the clerk with pepper spray but could not get the spray can open, according to Officer Keith Tamborelli of Sunbury Police...
SUNBURY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. man started shooting in Walmart because someone laughed at him, police say

A Harrisburg man said he started firing a gun inside a busy Dauphin County Walmart Sunday evening because his pride was hurt, court documents said. Luis D. Jose, 27, shot a man around 5:17 p.m. in the electronics section of the Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road, Swatara Township, police said. As shots rang out, hundreds of adults and children fled the store, leaving behind shopping carts and their personal belongings.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Dauphin County Walmart Shooter Arrested

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police have identified the suspect involved in a Sunday shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart. Around 5:17 p.m., Dauphin County 911 received calls for a shooting incident inside the store at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township. Officers from several jurisdictions responded and began arriving on scene within minutes of the call. Police located the victim and quickly confirmed that the shooting suspect had fled. The victim sustained a minor injury. Police were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Luis David Jose who resides in Harrisburg. Authorities were able to locate and apprehend the suspect without incident. He faces aggravated assault, recklessly endangering other persons, and other charges. He is currently being held at the Dauphin County Prison.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man jailed for drug death has post-conviction petition denied

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man who is currently serving a seven to 15-year sentence for providing fentanyl to a Conestoga Township man who fatally overdosed in 2017 had his post-conviction petition denial affirmed by the Pennsylvania Superior Court. According to a release from the Lancaster County District...
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk

Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
SUNBURY, PA
WGAL

One person shot at Swatara Township Walmart

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Walmart on Grayson Road in Swatara Township around 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries. Police identified a suspect and...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Autopsy results confirm stabbing deaths of central Pa. mom, daughter: coroner

A woman and her daughter both died from “sharp force trauma” in a stabbing on Monday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. 34-year-old Christine Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter were stabbed around 7:19 p.m. at a home in the first block of Firebox Court, Hopewell Township, according to court documents filed by state police. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Rylee Reynolds.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man injured in Monday morning central Pa. shooting

A 30-year-old man was shot in broad daylight Monday on a York street, city police said. Shots were fired around 10:10 a.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, police said. When they arrived, they found the 30-year-old injured from a non-life-threatening bullet wound. The man was taken to WellSpan...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

Man Reportedly Pulled Gun On Driver During Road Rage Incident in Harrisburg

>Man Reportedly Pulled Gun On Driver During Road Rage Incident in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- State Police are investigating a road rage incident, saying 27-year-old Dalton Bechtel of Harrisburg pointed a gun at another driver along I-283. It happened Saturday afternoon. The victim called police and was able to identify Bechtel, who is now facing simple assault and harassment charges.
HARRISBURG, PA
