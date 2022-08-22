DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police have identified the suspect involved in a Sunday shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart. Around 5:17 p.m., Dauphin County 911 received calls for a shooting incident inside the store at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township. Officers from several jurisdictions responded and began arriving on scene within minutes of the call. Police located the victim and quickly confirmed that the shooting suspect had fled. The victim sustained a minor injury. Police were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Luis David Jose who resides in Harrisburg. Authorities were able to locate and apprehend the suspect without incident. He faces aggravated assault, recklessly endangering other persons, and other charges. He is currently being held at the Dauphin County Prison.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO