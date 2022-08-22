Read full article on original website
Ethel Alton
3d ago
That's why I do all my shopping in the morning. I don't even come out of the house after six pm
Woman threatens Sunbury convenience store clerk with pepper spray
Sunbury, Pa. — A woman at a Sunbury convenience store threatened a clerk with pepper spray and then threatened to go home and retrieve a gun, police say. Jaden A. Pagan, 21, of Sunbury, was at the Penn Jersey Mart at 201 N. Fourth Street the morning of Aug. 14 when she caused a disturbance. Witnesses told police that Pagan had threatened to spray the clerk with pepper spray but could not get the spray can open, according to Officer Keith Tamborelli of Sunbury Police...
Pa. man started shooting in Walmart because someone laughed at him, police say
A Harrisburg man said he started firing a gun inside a busy Dauphin County Walmart Sunday evening because his pride was hurt, court documents said. Luis D. Jose, 27, shot a man around 5:17 p.m. in the electronics section of the Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road, Swatara Township, police said. As shots rang out, hundreds of adults and children fled the store, leaving behind shopping carts and their personal belongings.
Officials: Man allegedly stabbed a mother, daughter to death in Pennsylvania
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A man allegedly stabbed a mother and young daughter to death in Pennsylvania on Monday, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Southern Regional Police Department officers and PSP troopers were called out to a house in York County, Pennsylvania on Monday just after 7 p.m.
Suspect says ‘something took control of him’ before stabbing 5-year-old in York County
Multiple people were stabbed in York County on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech.
Dauphin County Walmart Shooter Arrested
DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police have identified the suspect involved in a Sunday shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart. Around 5:17 p.m., Dauphin County 911 received calls for a shooting incident inside the store at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township. Officers from several jurisdictions responded and began arriving on scene within minutes of the call. Police located the victim and quickly confirmed that the shooting suspect had fled. The victim sustained a minor injury. Police were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Luis David Jose who resides in Harrisburg. Authorities were able to locate and apprehend the suspect without incident. He faces aggravated assault, recklessly endangering other persons, and other charges. He is currently being held at the Dauphin County Prison.
Drive-by shooter who injured man had gun, switchblade, drugs at home: police
A man is in custody for a drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight Monday, York police said. Domminque D. Salisbury, 26, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man around 10:10 a.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, according to police. Police said the 30-year-old’s wound was non-life-threatening.
Camp Hill Police looking for man who created fraudulent bank account
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Camp Hill are looking for a man who allegedly opened a fraudulent bank account. According to police, on June 8, 2022, a man entered the PNC bank located on South 32nd Street in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. The man opened a bank...
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
Lancaster man jailed for drug death has post-conviction petition denied
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man who is currently serving a seven to 15-year sentence for providing fentanyl to a Conestoga Township man who fatally overdosed in 2017 had his post-conviction petition denial affirmed by the Pennsylvania Superior Court. According to a release from the Lancaster County District...
Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof in DUI crash posts $200K bail
MIDDLEBURG – The driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant is out of jail. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, on Monday posted the $200,000 bail set following her March 11 arrest. She is awaiting trial. Bail...
DNA from letter sent to local newspaper cracks 34-year-old cold case murder of Pa. mom
It’s another case of an advancement in technology helping to solve a decades-old cold case. The decades-old murder of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania mother of three was recently solved thanks to DNA evidence found on a letter sent to a local newspaper years ago that recounted the details of the crime.
Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk
Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
Experts warn of social media dangers after Dauphin County teen becomes victim of human trafficking
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — An 8-month human trafficking investigation by authorities across multiple states has led to the arrests of 7 people, including Neil Moore II and Jeniyah Lockhart-Tippins. Court documents show the New York couple met a 13-year-old Middletown girl through Instagram and offered to do her makeup. They...
BBQ place opens; pizza shops close; businesses expand: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. High: 88; Low: 66. Mostly sunny. Perry’s phone: Central Pa. Rep. Scott Perry said the FBI’s taking his cell phone this month was an “abuse of power,” not linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
One person shot at Swatara Township Walmart
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Walmart on Grayson Road in Swatara Township around 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries. Police identified a suspect and...
"Evil was in my backyard," York Co. man snaps killing 2, including 5-year-old: officials
HOPEWELL TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Disturbing new details in the heinous stabbing deaths of two people in southern York County. The suspect told police that he had an out-of-body experience that pushed him to stab four people in all, killing two, including a five-year-old girl. “They were a nice...
Autopsy results confirm stabbing deaths of central Pa. mom, daughter: coroner
A woman and her daughter both died from “sharp force trauma” in a stabbing on Monday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. 34-year-old Christine Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter were stabbed around 7:19 p.m. at a home in the first block of Firebox Court, Hopewell Township, according to court documents filed by state police. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Rylee Reynolds.
Third person wanted in connection with Chambersburg drive-by shooting surrenders
The third person wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a dog in Chambersburg last month surrendered to police on Sunday. Hailey Torres is accused of attempting to hide the vehicle used in the July 12 shooting in order to impede the investigation, police said in the charging document.
Man injured in Monday morning central Pa. shooting
A 30-year-old man was shot in broad daylight Monday on a York street, city police said. Shots were fired around 10:10 a.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, police said. When they arrived, they found the 30-year-old injured from a non-life-threatening bullet wound. The man was taken to WellSpan...
Man Reportedly Pulled Gun On Driver During Road Rage Incident in Harrisburg
>Man Reportedly Pulled Gun On Driver During Road Rage Incident in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- State Police are investigating a road rage incident, saying 27-year-old Dalton Bechtel of Harrisburg pointed a gun at another driver along I-283. It happened Saturday afternoon. The victim called police and was able to identify Bechtel, who is now facing simple assault and harassment charges.
