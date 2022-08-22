Read full article on original website
ksl.com
'Wet microburst' behind damage to southern Utah town; tornadoes form near Utah border
CANNONVILLE, Garfield County — The National Weather Service says a "wet microburst" from a thunderstorm is to blame for tearing a roof off a home and other damage reported in a southern Utah town Sunday afternoon, not a tornado as authorities had initially thought. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office...
KUTV
Gov. Spencer Cox declares State of Emergency for southern Utah towns affected by flooding
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox has declared a State of Emergency in response to flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties. He said in a press release on Tuesday that the declaration raises awareness of the dangers of flash flooding and allows the state to continue offering assistance to local governments as needed.
Gephardt Daily
Zion National Park: NPS joins WCSO in search for hiker missing since Friday flooding
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has invited the National Park Service to assist them as they search areas of the Virgin River south of Zion National Park for missing hiker Jetal Agnihotri, last seen Friday in the Narrows portion of Zion National Park.
kslnewsradio.com
Iron County SAR conducted an operation to rescue two injured adults Sunday afternoon
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Iron County Search and Rescue responded to two injured adults stuck in a canyon in Parowan Sunday afternoon. According to Iron SAR’s Facebook, the incident occurred at 3 p.m. Two adults were injured in an ATV accident located in the upper canyon of E. Second Left Hand Road in Parowan.
