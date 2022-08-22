Manoa Marketpace Farmer’s Market moves temporarily

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Manoa Marketplace Farmer’s Market moves temporarily while the marketplace undergoes a renovation, according to Alexander and Baldwin.

A&B said starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 the market will be located in the parking lot along East Manoa Road near the Manoa Chevron.

The farmer’s market operates from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Sunday, Aug. 21 was the last day it was held at Manoa Marketplace until renovations are complete in 2023.