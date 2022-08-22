ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wkyufm.org

Eastern Kentucky residents can apply for federal food assistance

Eastern Kentuckians affected by the recent flooding disaster will be able to apply for food relief this week. Starting Wednesday, residents and workers in 12 counties can seek assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). The initiative offers funds to buy food such as meat, produce and dairy products at participating grocery stores.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Supply chain struggles slowing down rebuilding in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As communities work to rebuild from last month’s flooding, they’re facing many obstacles. Right now, getting building supplies is proving to be challenging, and one non-profit has been trying to help families, but they’re not able to keep up. Homes that can...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Hiring Conservation Officers

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hiring soon to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1 and will continue through Sept. 30. Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. To apply, visit personnel.ky.gov during the application period. The online application must be completed to be considered.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
City
River, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
wnky.com

Beshear, lawmakers announce $212 million for 6-month rebuild effort in eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear joined Kentucky lawmakers Wednesday after calling for a special legislative session to bring relief to eastern Kentucky. During this time, Beshear announced $212.7 million will be spent over the next six months in an effort to rebuild areas damaged by the floods that began July 26, according to a release by the governor’s office.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
somerset106.com

Governor Beshear Announces Water Debris Removal Projects To Start In Eastern Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear announced debris removal projects would start soon in creeks, streams and other waterways hit hard by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear said most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways. Getting it removed is a critically important step in helping an entire region recover from one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime. AshBritt, the company with a contract to clean up other debris in Eastern Kentucky, will also be working to remove the debris in the water in coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Division of Water, which will be responsible for identifying debris piles. Priority will be given to large objects that pose a potential hazard to bridges and other structures.
WKYT 27

Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

UK coaches, Ky. officials hand out shoes to flood victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in eastern Kentucky got a visit by a few special guests on Tuesday. Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several stops to deliver shoes. Many people lost everything after the flood, and this was a small...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind

HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | LCA students start donation drive for eastern Ky. flood victims

WATCH | Anderson Co. residents taking Buffalo Trace to court over approved zoning change. Some people in Anderson County are continuing to fight back against a bourbon distillery expanding near their homes. They’re now taking the battle to court. WATCH | Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Beshear signed off Tuesday on a special session after reaching an agreement with legislative leaders. “We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached...
KENTUCKY STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 25 Best Things to Do in Kentucky

Brimming with Southern hospitality and charm, Kentucky is a captivating place that lives up to the hype. From the rolling hills that surround Lexington and the grand farms that welcome visitors to the generations-old distilleries that do things the old-fashioned way and the stunning outdoor spaces that look like they were specifically crafted for outdoor adventure, Kentucky is a dream destination!
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

LCA students start donation drive for eastern Ky. flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are entering the fourth week of cleanup from those devastating floods that ripped through much of eastern Kentucky. One Lexington private school is continuing to collect donations to help Breathitt and Floyd County Schools get back on their feet. “Let’s not forget about eastern Kentucky,”...
LEXINGTON, KY

