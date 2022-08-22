Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky residents can apply for federal food assistance
Eastern Kentuckians affected by the recent flooding disaster will be able to apply for food relief this week. Starting Wednesday, residents and workers in 12 counties can seek assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). The initiative offers funds to buy food such as meat, produce and dairy products at participating grocery stores.
WKYT 27
Supply chain struggles slowing down rebuilding in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As communities work to rebuild from last month’s flooding, they’re facing many obstacles. Right now, getting building supplies is proving to be challenging, and one non-profit has been trying to help families, but they’re not able to keep up. Homes that can...
spectrumnews1.com
WaterStep purifying tens of thousands of gallons of water for eastern Kentucky flood victims daily
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers with WaterStep in Louisville are busy working to provide clean water in eastern Kentucky following the devastating flooding there. WaterStep provides water purification tools in developing countries and in cases of war or disaster. The group has been sending shipments to Ukraine to aid in...
radionwtn.com
Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Hiring Conservation Officers
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hiring soon to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1 and will continue through Sept. 30. Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. To apply, visit personnel.ky.gov during the application period. The online application must be completed to be considered.
k105.com
Contractor hired to straighten Beehive Curve files for bankruptcy, cites up to $100 million in debt
The contractor hired by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to straighten Beehive Curve has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. With mounting lawsuits and burdened by debt up to $100 million, owed to suppliers in multiple states, Charles DeWeese Construction Inc. filed for bankruptcy on July 1. The company has more than...
wnky.com
Beshear, lawmakers announce $212 million for 6-month rebuild effort in eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear joined Kentucky lawmakers Wednesday after calling for a special legislative session to bring relief to eastern Kentucky. During this time, Beshear announced $212.7 million will be spent over the next six months in an effort to rebuild areas damaged by the floods that began July 26, according to a release by the governor’s office.
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ohio Glass Manufacturer to Create 140 Jobs with New Kentucky Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of glass bottles and jars...
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
WKYT 27
On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Justin Skeens, Dir. Digital Storytelling Berea College
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been wondering where the July episode of Uniquely Kentucky has been, don’t worry, you didn’t miss a thing. We decided to hit the pause button out of respect to several major tragedies making the headlines in eastern Kentucky in June and July.
somerset106.com
Governor Beshear Announces Water Debris Removal Projects To Start In Eastern Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear announced debris removal projects would start soon in creeks, streams and other waterways hit hard by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear said most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways. Getting it removed is a critically important step in helping an entire region recover from one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime. AshBritt, the company with a contract to clean up other debris in Eastern Kentucky, will also be working to remove the debris in the water in coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Division of Water, which will be responsible for identifying debris piles. Priority will be given to large objects that pose a potential hazard to bridges and other structures.
WKYT 27
Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
WKYT 27
UK coaches, Ky. officials hand out shoes to flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in eastern Kentucky got a visit by a few special guests on Tuesday. Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several stops to deliver shoes. Many people lost everything after the flood, and this was a small...
wymt.com
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
WKYT 27
WATCH | LCA students start donation drive for eastern Ky. flood victims
WATCH | Anderson Co. residents taking Buffalo Trace to court over approved zoning change. Some people in Anderson County are continuing to fight back against a bourbon distillery expanding near their homes. They’re now taking the battle to court. WATCH | Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash.
WKYT 27
Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Beshear signed off Tuesday on a special session after reaching an agreement with legislative leaders. “We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached...
wanderingwheatleys.com
WKYT 27
LCA students start donation drive for eastern Ky. flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are entering the fourth week of cleanup from those devastating floods that ripped through much of eastern Kentucky. One Lexington private school is continuing to collect donations to help Breathitt and Floyd County Schools get back on their feet. “Let’s not forget about eastern Kentucky,”...
Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
