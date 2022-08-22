Former Topper Dunn has been impressive during ETSU scrimmages

Johnson City, TN — Who ever said you can never go home again didn’t know about Solomon Dunn the Johnson City native and former Science Hilltopper who’s now a member of the ETSU Buccaneer football team.

Following graduation the tight end signed to play football for the VMI Keydets, but after not playing he returned to Johnson City to play for the Bucs in 2021 … but still he didn’t see the fielded…

So, far this season Dunn is making up for lost time, in yesterday’s scrimmage he score his second touchdown in as many scrimmages for the Bucs.

Dunn, says he has grown up so much since his days at Science Hill and he’s a big fan of this new offense.

“I feel like I’m starting to play to my size in my route running tall wr have problems getting low I feel like coach Warren and past wr coach Rader helped us out of our breaks, but just being able to pass the ball and spread it out is going to ope the run game I feel like we will be a very dynamic offense this year.”

