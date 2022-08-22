ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

seaislenews.com

Anglers Want Sea Isle’s Ban on Shark Fishing Repealed

Local fishermen urged Sea Isle City officials Tuesday to repeal a newly enacted ban on shark fishing, saying they fear it will lead to a broader backlash of other beach communities at the Jersey Shore taking similar action. Appearing at a City Council meeting, the fishermen said they fully agreed...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield’s 65 club launches a trip to River Lady

After several years of trip inactivity, the 65 Club is launching a trip on the River Lady, an authentic paddle wheel river boat in Toms River. Non-club members as well as club members are invited to join. The charter bus will depart from the Wedgewood Swim Club parking lot in...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

View from Ocean City Music Pier: 612 wind turbines

OCEAN CITY — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) runs 1,400 pages. For those who search through it, there is a lot of information, some far beyond the proposal for Ocean Wind 1, the electricity-generating wind farm planned 15 miles off the coast of Cape May and Atlantic counties with as many as 98 towering turbines.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Fundraiser to Honor Memory of Renee Monihan

Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, are honoring their little girl, Renee Parker Monihan, who, at just 3 1/2, lost her life in a tragic accident last year. The Monihans will continue to keep their daughter forever in their hearts as well as in the hearts of others and help other children in the process.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Ocean City Tabernacle Favorite Duffy Robbins Returns Sunday

The Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes Duffy Robbins to speak at the 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services on Sunday, Aug. 28. Dr. Robbins is Professor of Christian Ministry at Grove City College, Pa., and a respected youth ministry veteran with over 40 years of experience in the field.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Commenter: BOEM report downplays wind farm’s impact on fishing, tourism

OCEAN CITY – The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is downplaying potential adverse effects of offshore wind projects by setting faulty baselines in its Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) on Ocean Wind 1. That’s the argument by Barbara McCall, a Florida resident who owns property in Ocean City....
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the…

#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the immense Allied naval airpower in the Pacific could be photographed. His surface fleet had been photographed days earlier during Operation Snapshot. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Gaming License Gets Approval in Ship Bottom

And the winner is: Wainwright Amusement LLC. The owners and operators of Fantasy Island in Beach Haven received the final approval needed to proceed with a family-style entertainment center at the Causeway Circle in Ship Bottom Tuesday night, Aug. 23. “I’m excited to move forward,” Wainwright said after his game...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
92.7 WOBM

High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

More Anti-Semitic Flyers Found in South Jersey

LINDENWOLD — The anti-Semitic flyers that were left at random Brigantine on Sunday were also found on sidewalks and lawns in another South Jersey town. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
seaislenews.com

Mayor’s Message: Aug. 23

At the last City Council meeting, I reported that the administration was amending the rules and regulations for fishing off the beaches of the City to prohibit shark fishing on our beaches, including shore-based shark fishing by chumming, the use of unmanned drones, or with the assistance of any water vessel.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

