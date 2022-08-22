Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on Bay Bridge [San Francisco, CA]
Rider Ejected and Hurt in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 80. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m., on August 18th. According to police, the driver of a Mini Cooper was traveling in the fast lane and struck the motorcyclist. Upon impact, the rider was ejected onto the road, while the motorcycle veered off the bridge.
The fight over the controversial fences at the 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco, explained
Protesters removed the fencing for a second time ahead of a community meeting to discuss on Tuesday night.
SFGate
Police Apologize For Transporting, Dropping Off Homeless Man In Sf
San Rafael police have apologized for taking a man experiencing homelessness to San Francisco and dropping him off in a neighborhood there in June, a department spokesperson said Wednesday. The man was let out of a San Rafael police cruiser on 14th Avenue in the Richmond District. Soon after he...
New report shows these are worst places to park in San Francisco
WATCH OUT: Here's where you should avoid parking in San Francisco if you don't want a ticket.
Southbound State Route 13 in Oakland reopens following deadly crash, CHP says
State Route 13 in Oakland reopened Wednesday following a deadly crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
Mission Bay residents file lawsuit against SF over sinking streets, sidewalks
Previous reports before construction of the city's skyscrapers claimed there would be as much as 24 inches of sinking over 50 years. Less than 10 years into the development, some areas have already sunk more than 18 inches.
SF food truck Satay by the Bay sells 1000s of chicken skewers with thick peanut sauce every week
"The satay sandwich reminds me of San Francisco and Singapore mixed together."
Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway
SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
Supervisor blasts city council over Oakland’s ‘lawlessness’
An Alameda County Supervisor blasted the Oakland City Council and declared "lawlessness in Oakland must stop," in the wake of another brutal, senseless homicide that took the life of Dr. Lili Xu.
One person dies in solo-car crash on Oakland's Highway 13
One person died in a solo-car crash on State Route 13 in Oakland on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 80 [Oakland, CA]
According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident shortly after 5:00 a.m., just west of MacArthur Maze and the junction of Highway 80. Furthermore, the accident resulted in the death of one person. However, their identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
Fatal Oakland crash led to freeway backup
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that all lanes are now open. (Aug. 24) OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol, but all lanes are open again as of 7:52 a.m. The crash […]
Outrage grows after video shows Marin cop dumping homeless person in SF
San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said his office is investigating the video.
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
Last remaining Big Lots in San Francisco is permanently closed, spokesperson confirms
The Big Lots at 3333 Mission Street closed for good on Aug. 12, a spokesperson confirmed.
Missing Bay Area man found alive next to car that went over cliff
He was found alive with moderate injuries next to an overturned Land Rover.
Historic building on San Francisco pier catches fire, collapses
Video footage posted by the fire department showed a fire boat flooding the pier with water.
A visit to the hidden park atop the Kaiser Center parking garage in Oakland
Liam O'Donoghue on his visit to a magical rooftop garden located on the roof of an East Bay parking garage.
