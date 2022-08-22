ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Opening week provides exciting Top 5 Plays of the Week

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a great opening week of high school football, we bring you the best of the best!

To start us off at play number 5, maybe the best moment to front the week: Boardman Kicker Austin Congson, nails the 25-yard game winning field goal in his first game to cap off a 10-0 fourth quarter comeback win to beat Cardinal Mooney 10-7.

From the best moment, to maybe the best performance for play number 4: Lowellville’s Vinny Ballone showing off his legs with this huge pick up into the redzone, then he’d shovel it off to to add to his 7 touchdown performance to open the season.

Play number 3: Fitch’s opponent flew in from Nevada, but running back Jamell James was flying Friday night up and over the Foothill defender for a first down. Fitch routed the Las Vegas team 42-10.

For play number 2, plenty to choose from in South Range’s win over Springfield , but how about some love for running back Blake Ewert! Just breaking through a guy, spinning off another two before breaking one more Springfield defender’s tackle attempt and finding the endzone.

And our Friday Night Game of the Week is where we find our top play — it’s West Branch Quarterback Dru DeShields finding Joey Jackson, who does the rest! Canfield would get the win , but West Branch and Jackson take this week’s play of the week!

