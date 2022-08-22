Read full article on original website
FireRescue1
Former Austin Fire chaplain sues city, chief, says he was fired for views on transgender athletes
AUSTIN, Texas — A man who served as the lead chaplain for the Austin Fire Department is suing the fire chief and the city, saying he was unfairly fired because of his opinions on transgender athletes that he expressed in a personal blog, KXAN reported. Andrew Fox, who volunteered...
Austin police investigating homicide near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide on Barton Springs Road near Barton Springs Pool and Zilker Park. APD said that a call came in at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious vehicle that appeared to have shots through the windows. When officers arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, they located a small sedan with no one inside.
Austin's La Barbecue owner, manager charged in $350K fraud scheme
The charges stem from a 2016 worker's compensation incident.
Georgetown PD investigating reported shooting on Grande Mesa Drive
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said officers were investigating a reported shooting on Wednesday afternoon. GPD said officers responded to the incident in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive. Police confirm a woman was taken from the scene by EMS and that officers spoke with a man in the home.
Kaitlin Armstrong's trial will likely be delayed, judge says
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — It now appears that Kaitlin Armstrong's trial will be delayed. Armstrong, who is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica, was initially expected in court in October. However, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has confirmed that the judge presiding over the murder case said she no longer anticipates a trial in October amid pre-trial motions that must be considered.
Police find man dead from 'head trauma' at downtown Austin park
A 'person of interest' has been detained.
Austin police investigating homicide at Auditorium Shores
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide at Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, near Downtown Austin. APD Officer Michael Bullock said that a jogger called authorities at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday after finding an unresponsive individual. When police and EMS medics arrived at the scene, they located an unresponsive man with trauma to his head.
fox7austin.com
Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
CBS Austin
Man arrested for bringing gun in bag at Pflugerville ISD school during sports event
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man was arrested after bringing a gun in a backpack to a Pflugerville ISD school and leaving it unattended last week. Police arrested 46-year-old Robert Allen Brown on a third-degree felony charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon at a place where weapons are prohibited. According...
Ken Casaday retiring from APD, Austin Police Association
Casaday told KXAN that he plans to stay in law enforcement and that "another job opportunity opened up."
CBS Austin
Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
KSAT 12
Owner of famed Austin eatery la Barbecue indicted on fraud charges
AUSTIN, Texas – Famed Austin barbecue joint la Barbecue is making headlines again this month. The owner and manager of la Barbecue, Allison Clem, and her wife LeAnn Mueller have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers’ compensation fraud scheme, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
Pawhuska Journal
Police arrest suspect in Austin abduction, missing child found safe
Austin police have arrested a person of interest in the abduction of 1-year-old Saylor Elizabeth Tucker, who was taken from a family home in Southwest Austin on Tuesday evening before being located one day later. Tucker was found safe and the baby's biological mother, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton, was arrested on...
Austin Police Investigating Wednesday Morning Murder in Popular Downtown Park
AUSTIN – Police in Austin are investigating a Wednesday morning murder in Auditorium Shores Park. According to reports, Police have cordoned off a crime scene and are requiring that civilians stay away from the area. Police say the crime scene is near West Riverside Drive. The popular park is located between Congress and Lamar Avenues on the shore of the Colorado River near downtown Austin. Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.
fox7austin.com
1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
fox7austin.com
Woman injured following shooting in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A woman was injured in a shooting in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown police said the reported shooting happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Dr. A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Police spoke with a man inside the home at the time...
Georgetown Fire asks people to avoid intersection for ‘hazardous incident’
The Georgetown Fire Department is reporting a "hazardous incident" Wednesday morning.
KVUE
Mother of one-year-old at center of Austin AMBER Alert in custody
APD said Jessica Skelton took her one-year-old daughter, which drew concern for the child's safety. Skelton is now in custody on unrelated charges.
Charges dropped against Austin police officer accused of misusing personal data, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, charges have been dropped against an Austin police officer who was accused of misusing personal data. In January 2021, KVUE reported that Officer Lando Hall was indicted after he was accused of sharing two...
