KVUE

Austin police investigating homicide near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide on Barton Springs Road near Barton Springs Pool and Zilker Park. APD said that a call came in at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious vehicle that appeared to have shots through the windows. When officers arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, they located a small sedan with no one inside.
KVUE

Georgetown PD investigating reported shooting on Grande Mesa Drive

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said officers were investigating a reported shooting on Wednesday afternoon. GPD said officers responded to the incident in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive. Police confirm a woman was taken from the scene by EMS and that officers spoke with a man in the home.
KVUE

Kaitlin Armstrong's trial will likely be delayed, judge says

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — It now appears that Kaitlin Armstrong's trial will be delayed. Armstrong, who is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica, was initially expected in court in October. However, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has confirmed that the judge presiding over the murder case said she no longer anticipates a trial in October amid pre-trial motions that must be considered.
KVUE

Austin police investigating homicide at Auditorium Shores

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide at Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, near Downtown Austin. APD Officer Michael Bullock said that a jogger called authorities at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday after finding an unresponsive individual. When police and EMS medics arrived at the scene, they located an unresponsive man with trauma to his head.
fox7austin.com

Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
CBS Austin

Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
KSAT 12

Owner of famed Austin eatery la Barbecue indicted on fraud charges

AUSTIN, Texas – Famed Austin barbecue joint la Barbecue is making headlines again this month. The owner and manager of la Barbecue, Allison Clem, and her wife LeAnn Mueller have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers’ compensation fraud scheme, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
Pawhuska Journal

Police arrest suspect in Austin abduction, missing child found safe

Austin police have arrested a person of interest in the abduction of 1-year-old Saylor Elizabeth Tucker, who was taken from a family home in Southwest Austin on Tuesday evening before being located one day later. Tucker was found safe and the baby's biological mother, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton, was arrested on...
San Angelo LIVE!

Austin Police Investigating Wednesday Morning Murder in Popular Downtown Park

AUSTIN – Police in Austin are investigating a Wednesday morning murder in Auditorium Shores Park.  According to reports, Police have cordoned off a crime scene and are requiring that civilians stay away from the area.   Police say the crime scene is near West Riverside Drive.  The popular park is located between Congress and Lamar Avenues on the shore of the Colorado River near downtown Austin. Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.
fox7austin.com

1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
fox7austin.com

Woman injured following shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A woman was injured in a shooting in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown police said the reported shooting happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Dr. A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Police spoke with a man inside the home at the time...
KVUE

KVUE

