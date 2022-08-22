ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

2-year-old struck by train at New Jersey amusement park

 3 days ago

A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend, authorities said.

Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township.

Police said the child was airlifted to a hospital and listed in critical condition. Curry told New Jersey 101.5 at noon Sunday that he had no update on the child's condition or any new information about the circumstances of the accident, which remains under investigation.

Land of Make Believe, a 30-acre water and amusement park with rides, games and other activities, was created in 1954 on a former dairy farm in Warren County. The park's website calls the train a "family favorite." A message seeking comment was sent to a park representative.

Comments / 3

Jack J Nicolais
2d ago

Parents need to watch( their kids rather then Facebook, ticktoc, instagram, just look at what they do, it’s not watching their children. Should be charged with neglect but all they will see is $$$$.

Reply
5
Kristine Meeker
2d ago

I agree with Jack.. I have been there a million times.. that train goes so slow the parents weren't watching the kid

Reply
3
