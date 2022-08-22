ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: BART transbay trains moving again after earlier incident

By CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

OAKLAND --  BART said at 9:30 p.m. Sunday normal service had resumed across the bay as a situation involving an unauthorized person walking on the tracks on the San Francisco side of the Transbay Tube has been resolved.

There was a major delay on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and West Bay directions. Trains are now moving and the transit agency is working to get back on schedule.

