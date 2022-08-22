ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Public Schools students, teachers gear up for 2022-23 school year

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BO12a_0hQ0qiTP00

The book bags are ready and so are the school lessons.

It is a couple of weeks earlier than usual, but this school year looks to be the most "normal" for Chicago Public Schools since the pandemic began.

The arguments between the teachers union and district officials that plagued and overshadowed the previous two years are gone, and that already is a welcome development for all.

There was music, food and games as hundreds of South Side families gathered for one last summer hurrah at Hyde Park's DuSable Museum Plaza Sunday on the eve of CPS kids going back into the classroom.

RELATED: 500 South Side students get free haircuts, school supplies before returning to CPS classrooms

"We're giving away a ton of book bags. We got vaccinations and immunizations with Blue Cross/Blue Shield being administered. Playing a little bit of basketball. Eating some good food, some snow cones," said Mckinley Nelson, founder of Project Swish Chicago.

Organized by Chicago's Project Swish, the back-to-school event brought together kids of all ages, along with their parents -- both seemingly ready to get the school year underway, even though this one comes two weeks earlier than usual.

RELATED: CPS students head back to class earlier amid 3rd pandemic school year

When asked if she was ready to go back to school Monday, Destiny Whitlock, a CPS student going into 7th grade, said, "Yes and kind of no. I'm just excited, because I've only got one more year. I'm in 7th grade so I get to experience what it feels like."

"I actually did good because I started getting everything ready earlier so I wouldn't have to be running around getting everything at one time," said Melody Lindsey, a CPS parent.

Preparations for the new school year are taking place all over the city. At the Chicago Teacher's Union headquarters, President Stacy Davis Gates praised the tentative safety plan agreed to with CPS that would allow teachers to avoid the contentious pandemic-related battles of the last two years.

RELATED: School districts scramble to hire bus drivers before students return to classrooms

"We have a way to address any and all issues that may be plaguing the school community, and we also have members that are going to do the work fiercely. They won these protections," Gates said.

Even while staff shortages remain, teachers said they're committed to making the new school year work as best as possible.

"We're going to have a good year. Want to make sure our students are emotionally and physically safe," said Elana Jacobs, a special ed teacher at Benito Juarez Academy.

One question that we will have to wait until Monday to get answered is how things will go for those kids who rely on school buses to get to school. A driver shortage has led to longer routes and
CPS continues to offer parents a monthly stipend in exchange for arranging their own transport . CEO Pedro Martinez last week asked parents for a couple of weeks grace once school starts to get everything sorted out. For more information on the stipend, visit the CPS website .

CBS Chicago

Frustrated CPS parents have no bus transportation for their kids with special needs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first day of classes for Chicago Public Schools (CPS) started with transportation troubles.CPS vowed to prioritize transportation for special needs students, yet a number of parents tell CBS 2 they are dealing with late rides, no-shows and a lack of answers.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from CPS headquarters as it was a hectic day for parents and staff.The phones are certainly ringing on Monday with phone calls from parents with plenty of questions. Some are asking 'how will my kid get to school?'It was just 12 days ago that CPS said in a statement they would...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Teachers Union to vote on new Covid-19 safety agreement

CHICAGO - The Chicago Teachers Union is expected to vote on a new Covid-19 safety agreement later this week. The passage of the agreement will be the first victory of new CTU President Stacy Davis Gates. Speaking before the City Club Monday morning, Gates called the "Recovery Year" plan a...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

LTHS will count homework in student grades again

As students returned to Lyons Township High School this week, they will find that they have more incentive to do their homework this year, because if you don’t do your homework, it will hurt your grade. That’s one of the changes administrators made this summer to the grading system...
LYONS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Chicago Teachers Union
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

District 65 holds teacher convocation Monday, classes start Wednesday

With District 65 preparing to open its doors for another school year on Wednesday, the administration is welcoming teachers and staff back from summer break with an opening convocation from 9 a.m. to noon Monday morning at Quad Indoor Sports, 2454 Oakton St. The festivities will kick off with breakfast,...
EVANSTON, IL
