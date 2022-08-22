Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County

A volunteer firefighter ran towards a fire in South Jersey and rescued a neighbor inside the burning home.

The fire started at a home on Sheffield Drive in Mansfield Township, New Jersey just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

One neighbor and her son saw the fire from their sunroom.

"He saw the flames shooting up and realized it was his best friend's home that was on fire," the neighbor said.

It only took moments for the flames to take over the two-story home.

Neighbors say a fast-thinking volunteer firefighter who lives nearby prevented the situation from getting worse.

"(The firefighter) was able to come kick the door in and get the kid out because he was asleep upstairs. Glad he was able to do that for him," the neighbor said.

Firefighters responded to the flames within minutes.

By that time, the person inside was safe, however, his pets did not survive.

Action News is told two rabbits and a snake died in the fire.

Multiple fire agencies throughout Burlington County were called to help, and more than 50 firefighters assisted with extinguishing the flames.

The county fire marshal is leading the investigation and working to determine what caused the fire.

The home was deemed a total loss.

Action News is told the home will be demolished.

"Houses can be rebuilt. I'm just grateful that my son's friend and all his friends are OK," said the neighbor.

The age of the person rescued has not been released at this time.