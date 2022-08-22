Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Premier League online and on TV, team news as Cristiano Ronaldo is dropped

It hasn't been the greatest start to the new Premier League season for Manchester United or Liverpool – the former sit bottom of the league after two defeats and a goal difference of minus five, while the latter have registered back-to-back draws – and both sides will be desperate to register a first win of the season. One of English football's spiciest fixtures seldom fails to deliver drama and, with the Merseysiders racking up 5-0 and 4-0 victories last term, United are looking for revenge.

Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are. US soccer fans can head to Peacock TV to watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream from just $4.99 a month . Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for Peacock access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream

Date: Monday 22nd August

Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD

US stream: Peacock TV

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

Canada stream: FuboTV

The teams are in and Erik ten Hag has made four changes to his Manchester United XI after the 4-0 defeat to Brentford, as he has dropped Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire. Maguire, Ronaldo, Luke Shaw and Fred all start on the bench and have been replaced by Anthony Elanga, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane. Jadon Sancho keeps his place, as does Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool, meanwhile, make three changes as Joe Gomez comes in for Nat Phillips at centre-back, Roberto Firmino replaces the suspended Darwin Nunez up front and Jordan Henderson starts ahead of Fabinho in the middle of midfield. Mo Salah and Luis Diaz start on the right and left wings respectively.

After recording their worst points haul since 1989-90 last season, Manchester United have been unable to arrest their decline as new manager Erik ten Hag took the reins at the beginning of the new campaign. Last weekend's 4-0 reverse at Brentford was utterly abject and included one of the worst first halves of football in the Red Devils' storied history.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains both unsettled and unsuited to a high-pressing system, Harry Maguire is horribly out of form and the club's transfer 'strategy' resembles whacking a piñata and seeing what names fall out. That being said, nothing focuses the Manchester United mind like a fixture against Liverpool – if you can't get up for that, what game can you stir yourself for?

Liverpool, meanwhile, are hardly faring much better. Uncharacteristically brittle in successive draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's side may have a number of injuries – Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Thiago, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out – but the Reds have struggled to find their mark this season. That is apart from marquee summer signing Darwin Nunez, whose headbutt on the Cottagers' centre-back Joachim Andersen was supremely accurate and means he'll miss the next three games through suspension.

Luis Diaz's fine curling effort salvaged a point for Klopp's 10 men on Monday night and the Colombian will hope to combine with last season's top scorer Mo Salah to secure the Merseysiders' first win of 2022/23 against their fierce rivals at the other end of the East Lancs.

The match kicks off at 8pm BST today Monday 22nd August, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad . We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN , which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Manchester United vs Liverpool on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs Liverpool, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream.

UK: Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in 4K HDR

Manchester United vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month .

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Manchester United vs Liverpool game. Optus have upped their subscription fees since last season, with the service now costing $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual pass.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream

The Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream option for footy fans based in Canada is FuboTV , which has taken over broadcast rights from DAZN for the 22/23 season. You can use FuboTV to watch all 380 Premier League games live this season – including Manchester United vs Liverpool – live on the FuboTV website or app as well as via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$19.99 per month, CA$49.99 for three months or $179.99 for a full year.

FuboTV Canada: Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A, Coppa Italia, French Ligue 1, the Canadian Premier League and more. It's CA$19.99 per month.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, along with exclusive rights to the 5.30pm Saturday match slot and the 2pm and 4.30pm kick-offs on Sunday.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm (second pick) and 7.45pm on Saturdays. It also has exclusive rights for all Premier League matches on Friday and Monday evenings, plus all midweek matches rescheduled from weekends.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer , but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for August

All times BST:

Saturday 20 August

Spurs v Wolves: 12:30pm

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: 3pm

Everton v Nottingham Forest: 3pm

Fulham v Brentford: 3pm

Leicester v Southampton: 3pm

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal: 5:30pm

Sunday 21st August

Leeds v Chelsea: 2pm

West Ham v Brighton: 2pm

Newcastle v Man City: 4:30pm

Monday 22nd August

Man Utd v Liverpool: 8pm

Saturday 27 August

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v Man Utd

Wolves v Newcastle

Tuesday 30 August

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:45 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Leeds v Everton

19:45 Leicester v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

Wednesday 31 August

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

20:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest

