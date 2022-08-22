ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

 3 days ago

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that shows a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended during the course of the Arkansas state police's investigation into the incident and the sheriff's office's internal investigation. A Mulberry police officer also was suspended.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Damante said.

In a statement released Sunday evening, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said the officer involved in the incident is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The city of Mulberry and the Mulberry police department takes these investigations very seriously,” Gregory said.

According to police, a report indicated that a man was making threats to a convenience store employee in Mulberry on Sunday morning. Mulberry is located about 137 miles (220.48 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Police said when the officers confronted the man, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to the arrest seen in the video.

Three law enforcement officers are seen in the video. One can be seen punching the shoeless suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen kneeing him, and a third is holding him down.

The unidentified man was arrested and taken to a local hospital. He faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and other assault charges, police said.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday night on Twitter that the “incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.”

No further information was immediately available.

Micah Foley
2d ago

police are trained to protect themselves first and citizens second. that's just the reality. but they beat this guy after he was no longer a threat, out of anger. people who can't control their emotions and violent impulses don't deserve to have badges.

Dexter
3d ago

This kind of conduct has been going on for years.....retraining is not the answer..they should be held accountable and loose their police accreditation....period!

txman67
3d ago

Some of these people will never understand that the cops are going to be watched and recorded it’s the peoples responsibility to record the police and keep them transparent because there are corrupt police that will and do violate peoples constitutional rights just like these 3 cops did now we need to push for them to be fired and prosecuted we are sick of cops getting away with mistreating the people no more qualified immunity,no more police investigating themselves that’s such a joke,and limit police union interfering with hiring and firing cops.

