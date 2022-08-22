ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Island, IL

1 killed, another critically hurt after confrontation, shooting at Blue Island bar, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ln9H_0hPzDJGS00

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a bar in south suburban Blue Island Sunday, according to police.

Blue Island police responded to a call for shots fired in the 3400-block of 127th Street around 1 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds in the outdoor patio area of The Forge, officials said.

One victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. The other victim, identified as 33-year-old Berthony Meus, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

ALSO SEE: Healing circle honors 3 men killed in tragic Chicago hit-and-run outside South Side gay bar

Police said preliminary information indicates a physical confrontation took place between the patrons, which was then followed by gunfire.

Police also said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Island Police Department at 708-396-7020.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

1 arrested after 2 men exchange gunfire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Around 6:57 p.m., police say a 33-year-old offender approached a 33-year-old victim in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim then pulled out his own weapon...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Island, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Blue Island, IL
Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gay Bar#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

One man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man, who was later identified as Khalil White, suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. The fight broke out round 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street in River North....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy