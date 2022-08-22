ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman dies after double shooting in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnC5U_0hPz2v0M00

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street in the city's Logan section.

Police say a 40-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were shot multiple times.

The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her face, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The male victim is listed as critical.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man shot multiple times and killed in Kensington, police say

KENSINGTON - A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section Monday night. Officials say police responded to reports of a shooting Monday, just after 7:15 p.m., on the 3200 block of H Street. When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Logan Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Man killed in West Philadelphia quadruple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia left a 55-year-old man dead. Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You could see shell casings on the ground as police searched for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. A 55-year-old man was shot twice in the groin and pronounced dead around 8 p.m. at Lankenau Medical Center. Police identified him as Donald Forsythe of Philadelphia.A 33-year-old man was shot six times throughout the body. He's in critical...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

69-Year-Old Man Unloading Groceries Fights Off Would-Be Carjacker

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 69-year-old man unloading groceries outside of his home fended off a would-be carjacker armed with a gun late Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood. Police told NBC10 it was a crime of opportunity, however, the victim didn't let the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Charges dropped against Philadelphia trash truck driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia prosecutors have dropped their case against a trash truck driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist. Jorge Fretts was charged in the 2017 crash in Center City that killed Emily Fredericks.District Attorney Larry Krasner says a lower court tossed out vehicular homicide charges, an appeals court agreed and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court refused to take the case.Krasner says there was no choice but to drop the charges once that happened. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

4 people shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia left four people injured. One of them is in critical condition.Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You can see shell casings on the ground as police search for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. One of the victims is in critical condition.The shooting has closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets. Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance video shows suspects wanted in shooting of Germantown block captain during catalytic converter theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some good news about the Germantown block captain who was shot when he confronted four men trying to steal a catalytic converter. He is out of the hospital and home.Detectives hope someone will recognize the four people seen in the surveillance video and give them the lead they need.Police say the block captain was finally released from a six-day hospital stay on Tuesday. Detectives now need help identifying the four suspects, including the gunman and another suspect seen wearing a Halloween mask.Video shows a gunman and a second suspect run down the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy