Truckee, CA

Kiely Rodni: Divers find body inside sunken car in search for missing California teenager

By Io Dodds
 3 days ago

Divers searching for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni say they have discovered her body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water.

Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old.

A spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff’s office told The Independent that she could not yet confirm the body’s identity, but that investigators from local police forces and the FBI are at the scene.

Kiely Rodni was last seen in the small hours of 6 August at a party beside the lake near the town of Truckee in the Golden State’s Tahoe National Forest.

“We just found Kiely Rodni,” said Adventures With Purpose on its Facebook page , adding a prayer emoji and a crying face emoji.

“Car is upside down in only 14' of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside. Family notified, law enforcement on their way.”

Earlier this month, Rodni’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman told The Independent that there had been “nothing out of the ordinary” in her interactions with her daughter on the day she vanished.

“Everything seemed the same,” said Ms Lindsey Rodni-Nieman. “She had a big smile on her face and she was ready to greet the day. She was having a good day and week and was excited about going camping the following night. We had a great exchange.”

She said they stayed in contact throughout the day and that Kiely's last text message came at around 11:30pm on 5 August, saying the teenager would be leaving the party at around 12:15am to drive home.

Pamela Davis
3d ago

As a grieving mother myself...May God be with her parents and give them some solace..no parent should ever have to bury their child

K Swensen
3d ago

😩 I believe foul play was involved even if the cause of death is drowning. This whole case doesn't add up. Condolences to the family. ☹️

Rick Staudinger
3d ago

I figured this is what happened from the first day she went missing. After her friends left she just wanted to go home. Being young and inexperienced led to this unfortunate tragedy. 😞

