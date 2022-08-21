ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

colonel's daughter
1d ago

Trump has no political future his crimes have rendered him in eligible to run for any office ever again specifically his insurrection and his new espionage. Go ahead and charge him already

Anne Rhoden
3d ago

Wow Mitch, do you consider yourself a quality candidate? it's past time for you to retire.

