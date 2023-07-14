FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Which teams have qualified for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand?

Th 2023 Women's World Cup is fast approaching with more teams than ever before set to compete.
The ninth edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand with a record-high 64 matches to be played across 10 different stadiums.
Among the 32 teams competing from across the globe, eight nations will be making their first-ever trip to a World Cup.
The Sporting News brings you the latest information on who has qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
How many teams are in the 2023 Women's World Cup?
In 2019, FIFA unanimously voted to expand the Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 teams from the 2023 tournament onwards.
This brings it temporarily in line with the men's version — but the latter will be expanding from 32 to 48 teams in 2026.
The 2023 Women's World Cup will consist of a predetermined number of sides from each confederation:
- Asia (AFC): 5 berths + 1 host berth (Australia)
- Africa (CAF): 4 berths
- North & Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF): 4 berths
- South America (CONMEBOL): 3 berths
- Oceania (OFC): 0 slots + 1 host berth (New Zealand)
- Europe (UEFA): 11 berths
- Playoff tournament: 3 berths (Haiti, Portugal, Panama)
Playoff Tournament
A playoff tournament consisting of 10 teams saw the last three nations book their place at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The playoff tournament was played from February 17-23, 2023 in New Zealand and involved three groups with the winner of each group advancing to the World Cup.
Here are the teams that participated in the playoffs:
- Asia (AFC): Chinese Taipei, Thailand
- Africa (CAF): Cameroon, Senegal
- North America (CONCACAF): Haiti, Panama
- South America (CONMEBOL): Chile, Paraguay
- Oceania (OFC): Papua New Guinea
- Europe (UEFA): Portugal
Haiti (2-1 vs. Chile) and Portugal (2-1 vs. Cameroon) were the first teams to book their spot in the World Cup via the playoffs, with Panama also advancing after beating Paraguay 1-0.
Which teams qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup?
Every spot for the 2023 Women's World Cup was claimed with the last teams named just five months before the kickoff of the tournament on February 23, 2023.
| No.
| Nation (FIFA Ranking)
| Region
| Date qualified
| How they qualified
| World Cup apps
| Titles (Last)
| 1.
| Australia (10)
| AFC
| Jun. 25, 2020
| Co-hosts
| 8 of 9
| —
| 2.
| New Zealand (26)
| OFC
| Jun. 25, 2020
| Co-hosts
| 6 of 9
| —
| 3.
| Japan (11)
| AFC
| Jan. 30, 2022
| Asian Cup semi-finalists
| 9 of 9
| 1 (2011)
| 4.
| South Korea (17)
| AFC
| Jan. 30, 2022
| Asian Cup semi-finalists
| 4 of 9
| —
| 5.
| China (14)
| AFC
| Jan. 30, 2022
| Asian Cup semi-finalists
| 8 of 9
| —
| 6.
| Philippines (46)
| AFC
| Jan. 30, 2022
| Asian Cup semi-finalists
| 1 of 9
| —
| 7.
| Vietnam (32)
| AFC
| Feb. 6, 2022
| Asian Cup play-offs
| 1 of 9
| —
| 8.
| Sweden (3)
| UEFA
| Apr. 12, 2022
| Group winners
| 9 of 9
| —
| 9.
| Spain (6)
| UEFA
| Apr. 12, 2022
| Group winners
| 3 of 9
| —
| 10.
| France (5)
| UEFA
| Apr. 12, 2022
| Group winners
| 5 of 9
| —
| 11.
| Denmark (13)
| UEFA
| Apr. 12, 2022
| Group winners
| 5 of 9
| —
| 12.
| United States (1)
| CONCACAF
| Jul. 6, 2022
| Group winners
| 9 of 9
| 4 (2019)
| 13.
| Canada (7)
| CONCACAF
| Jul. 8, 2022
| Group winners
| 8 of 9
| —
| 14.
| Costa Rica (36)
| CONCACAF
| Jul. 8, 2022
| Group runners-up
| 2 of 9
| —
| 15.
| Jamaica (43)
| CONCACAF
| Jul. 11, 2022
| Group runners-up
| 2 of 9
| —
| 16.
| Zambia (81)
| CAF
| Jul. 13, 2022
| WAFCON semi-finalists
| 1 of 9
| —
| 17.
| Morocco (72)
| CAF
| Jul. 13, 2022
| WAFCON semi-finalists
| 1 of 9
| —
| 18.
| Nigeria (40)
| CAF
| Jul. 14, 2022
| WAFCON semi-finalists
| 9 of 9
| —
| 19.
| South Africa (54)
| CAF
| Jul. 14, 2022
| WAFCON semi-finalists
| 2 of 9
| —
| 20.
| Colombia (25)
| CONMEBOL
| Jul. 26, 2022
| Copa America Fem. finalists
| 3 of 9
| —
| 21.
| Brazil (8)
| CONMEBOL
| Jul. 26, 2022
| Copa America Fem. finalists
| 9 of 9
| —
| 22.
| Argentina (28)
| CONMEBOL
| Jul. 29, 2022
| Copa America Fem. 3rd place
| 4 of 9
| —
| 23.
| Norway (12)
| UEFA
| Sep. 2, 2022
| Group winners
| 9 of 9
| 1 (1995)
| 24.
| Germany (2)
| UEFA
| Sep. 3, 2022
| Group winners
| 9 of 9
| 2 (2007)
| 25.
| England (4)
| UEFA
| Sep. 3, 2022
| Group winners
| 6 of 9
| —
| 26.
| Italy (16)
| UEFA
| Sep. 6, 2022
| Group winners
| 4 of 9
| —
| 27.
| Netherlands (9)
| UEFA
| Sep. 6, 2022
| Group winners
| 3 of 9
| —
| 28.
| Switzerland (20)
| UEFA
| Oct. 11, 2022
| UEFA playoff winners
| 2 of 9
| —
| 29.
| Republic of Ireland (22)
| UEFA
| Oct. 11, 2022
| UEFA playoff winners
| 1 of 9
| —
| 30.
| Haiti (53)
| CONCACAF
| Feb. 21, 2023
| World Cup playoff
| 1 of 9
| —
| 31.
| Portugal (21)
| UEFA
| Feb. 22, 2023
| World Cup playoff
| 1 of 9
| —
| 32.
| Panama (52)
| CONCACAF
| Feb. 23, 2023
| World Cup playoff
| 1 of 9
| —
When does the Women's World Cup start?
- Opening group stage matches: July 20, 2023
- Final group stage matches: August 3, 2023
- Round of 16: August 5-8, 2023
- Quarter-finals: August 11-12, 2023
- Semi-finals: August 15-16, 2023
- Third-place match: August 19, 2023
- Women's World Cup final: August 20, 2023
The 2023 Women's World Cup will begin on July 20, 2023 with both Australia and New Zealand to play their first group matches.
Exactly one month later, the 2023 Women's World Cup final will then be played on August 20, 2023 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Women's World Cup groups
The group draw for the 2023 Women's World Cup took place on October 22, 2022 from Auckland, New Zealand.
Co-hosts New Zealand and Australia were automatically placed in Group A and B respectively.
- Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
- Group B: Australia, Rep. of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
- Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
- Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China
- Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal
- Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama
- Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
- Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea
