FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Which teams have qualified for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand?

Th 2023 Women's World Cup is fast approaching with more teams than ever before set to compete.

The ninth edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand with a record-high 64 matches to be played across 10 different stadiums.

Among the 32 teams competing from across the globe, eight nations will be making their first-ever trip to a World Cup.

The Sporting News brings you the latest information on who has qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

How many teams are in the 2023 Women's World Cup?

In 2019, FIFA unanimously voted to expand the Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 teams from the 2023 tournament onwards.

This brings it temporarily in line with the men's version — but the latter will be expanding from 32 to 48 teams in 2026.

The 2023 Women's World Cup will consist of a predetermined number of sides from each confederation:

Asia (AFC): 5 berths + 1 host berth (Australia)

5 berths + 1 host berth (Australia) Africa (CAF): 4 berths

4 berths North & Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF): 4 berths

4 berths South America (CONMEBOL): 3 berths

3 berths Oceania (OFC): 0 slots + 1 host berth (New Zealand)

0 slots + 1 host berth (New Zealand) Europe (UEFA): 11 berths

11 berths Playoff tournament: 3 berths (Haiti, Portugal, Panama)

Playoff Tournament

A playoff tournament consisting of 10 teams saw the last three nations book their place at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The playoff tournament was played from February 17-23, 2023 in New Zealand and involved three groups with the winner of each group advancing to the World Cup.

Here are the teams that participated in the playoffs:

Asia (AFC): Chinese Taipei, Thailand

Chinese Taipei, Thailand Africa (CAF): Cameroon, Senegal

Cameroon, Senegal North America (CONCACAF): Haiti, Panama

Haiti, Panama South America (CONMEBOL): Chile, Paraguay

Chile, Paraguay Oceania (OFC): Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea Europe (UEFA): Portugal

Haiti (2-1 vs. Chile) and Portugal (2-1 vs. Cameroon) were the first teams to book their spot in the World Cup via the playoffs, with Panama also advancing after beating Paraguay 1-0.

Which teams qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup?

Every spot for the 2023 Women's World Cup was claimed with the last teams named just five months before the kickoff of the tournament on February 23, 2023.

No. Nation (FIFA Ranking) Region Date qualified How they qualified World Cup apps Titles (Last) 1. Australia (10) AFC Jun. 25, 2020 Co-hosts 8 of 9 — 2. New Zealand (26) OFC Jun. 25, 2020 Co-hosts 6 of 9 — 3. Japan (11) AFC Jan. 30, 2022 Asian Cup semi-finalists 9 of 9 1 (2011) 4. South Korea (17) AFC Jan. 30, 2022 Asian Cup semi-finalists 4 of 9 — 5. China (14) AFC Jan. 30, 2022 Asian Cup semi-finalists 8 of 9 — 6. Philippines (46) AFC Jan. 30, 2022 Asian Cup semi-finalists 1 of 9 — 7. Vietnam (32) AFC Feb. 6, 2022 Asian Cup play-offs 1 of 9 — 8. Sweden (3) UEFA Apr. 12, 2022 Group winners 9 of 9 — 9. Spain (6) UEFA Apr. 12, 2022 Group winners 3 of 9 — 10. France (5) UEFA Apr. 12, 2022 Group winners 5 of 9 — 11. Denmark (13) UEFA Apr. 12, 2022 Group winners 5 of 9 — 12. United States (1) CONCACAF Jul. 6, 2022 Group winners 9 of 9 4 (2019) 13. Canada (7) CONCACAF Jul. 8, 2022 Group winners 8 of 9 — 14. Costa Rica (36) CONCACAF Jul. 8, 2022 Group runners-up 2 of 9 — 15. Jamaica (43) CONCACAF Jul. 11, 2022 Group runners-up 2 of 9 — 16. Zambia (81) CAF Jul. 13, 2022 WAFCON semi-finalists 1 of 9 — 17. Morocco (72) CAF Jul. 13, 2022 WAFCON semi-finalists 1 of 9 — 18. Nigeria (40) CAF Jul. 14, 2022 WAFCON semi-finalists 9 of 9 — 19. South Africa (54) CAF Jul. 14, 2022 WAFCON semi-finalists 2 of 9 — 20. Colombia (25) CONMEBOL Jul. 26, 2022 Copa America Fem. finalists 3 of 9 — 21. Brazil (8) CONMEBOL Jul. 26, 2022 Copa America Fem. finalists 9 of 9 — 22. Argentina (28) CONMEBOL Jul. 29, 2022 Copa America Fem. 3rd place 4 of 9 — 23. Norway (12) UEFA Sep. 2, 2022 Group winners 9 of 9 1 (1995) 24. Germany (2) UEFA Sep. 3, 2022 Group winners 9 of 9 2 (2007) 25. England (4) UEFA Sep. 3, 2022 Group winners 6 of 9 — 26. Italy (16) UEFA Sep. 6, 2022 Group winners 4 of 9 — 27. Netherlands (9) UEFA Sep. 6, 2022 Group winners 3 of 9 — 28. Switzerland (20) UEFA Oct. 11, 2022 UEFA playoff winners 2 of 9 — 29. Republic of Ireland (22) UEFA Oct. 11, 2022 UEFA playoff winners 1 of 9 — 30. Haiti (53) CONCACAF Feb. 21, 2023 World Cup playoff 1 of 9 — 31. Portugal (21) UEFA Feb. 22, 2023 World Cup playoff 1 of 9 — 32. Panama (52) CONCACAF Feb. 23, 2023 World Cup playoff 1 of 9 —

When does the Women's World Cup start?

Opening group stage matches: July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Final group stage matches: August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023 Round of 16: August 5-8, 2023

August 5-8, 2023 Quarter-finals: August 11-12, 2023

August 11-12, 2023 Semi-finals: August 15-16, 2023

August 15-16, 2023 Third-place match: August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 Women's World Cup final: August 20, 2023

The 2023 Women's World Cup will begin on July 20, 2023 with both Australia and New Zealand to play their first group matches.

Exactly one month later, the 2023 Women's World Cup final will then be played on August 20, 2023 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Women's World Cup groups

The group draw for the 2023 Women's World Cup took place on October 22, 2022 from Auckland, New Zealand.

Co-hosts New Zealand and Australia were automatically placed in Group A and B respectively.